Khama Billiat excited to be back in South Africa

News / National

by Staff reporter

Khama Billiat never imagined that he would be back in South Africa representing Zimbabwe's national team when he left the neighboring country in February. The 33-year-old forward had retired from international football and was looking to revive his career in the Zimbabwean domestic league after parting ways with South African giants Kaizer Chiefs.When Billiat returned to his homeland, a fierce competition began among top local clubs. Dynamos, Manica Diamonds, and Yadah were all vying for his signature. Ultimately, it was Yadah who won the race, thanks to the long-standing mutual understanding between Billiat and the club's proprietor, Prophet Walter Magaya.Seven months on, Billiat has not only revived his career but has also reaffirmed his status as one of the finest players in Zimbabwe's Premiership. His dazzling performances for Yadah have silenced any doubts about his ability, showing that, despite nearing the twilight of his career, he still has the legs and skills to dominate.It was Magaya, along with the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA), who also convinced Billiat to return to international duty with the Warriors. After temporarily stepping away from the national team, Billiat is back and proving to be the pivotal player he once was. His return is well-timed, as Zimbabwe prepares for crucial back-to-back 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Namibia.The Brave Warriors of Namibia will first host Zimbabwe at Orlando Stadium in South Africa this Thursday, with the return fixture set for Monday next week at the same venue.The Zimbabwean squad, featuring Billiat, arrived in South Africa last night to a warm reception at OR Tambo International Airport, where they were welcomed by enthusiastic South African fans and the team's partner, Zororo Phumulani.Billiat expressed his excitement at being back in South Africa, where he made his name during a successful club career playing for Ajax Cape Town, Mamelodi Sundowns, and Kaizer Chiefs."I am excited about this opportunity and to be back in South Africa, where I spent the better part of my playing career," Billiat said. "I am grateful to Prophet Walter Magaya, who gave me another chance at Yadah, where I've been able to rediscover myself and make my way back from international retirement."Billiat also credited Magaya for playing a significant role in his decision to rejoin the Warriors. "It is him who also convinced me to come out of international retirement, and here I am, back in the fold again."As Billiat prepares to take on Namibia, fans are eagerly anticipating his return to action in South Africa, where he enjoyed some of the finest moments of his career. The upcoming qualifiers are expected to draw large crowds, with many excited to see Billiat don the Warriors' colors once again.Meanwhile, Prophet Magaya is rumored to be eyeing the ZIFA presidency, although he has yet to confirm his interest in running for the position. Whether he steps into football administration or not, his influence on Billiat's career and the Warriors' resurgence is undeniable.