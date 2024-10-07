Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Kadewere and Chirewa Ruled Out of AFCON Qualifiers

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has confirmed that Warriors forwards Tino Kadewere and Tawanda Chirewa will miss the crucial back-to-back 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying matches against Namibia this week due to injuries.

Kadewere, who is based in France, is out with a calf injury. The striker missed Zimbabwe's first two qualifiers last month against Kenya and Cameroon, and his recovery has not progressed enough for him to feature in the upcoming encounters. This will be a significant blow for the Warriors, who had hoped to have the Olympique Lyon player available for selection.

In a further setback, ZIFA confirmed reports from the Zimpapers Sports Hub that Tawanda Chirewa, currently on loan at Derby County in England, has been ruled out with a thigh injury. Chirewa, one of Zimbabwe's rising stars, will miss the two matches, adding to coach Baltemar Brito's selection challenges.

Defender Munashe Garananga, who plays for FC Copenhagen, is also a doubt due to an ankle injury, leaving his availability uncertain for the Namibia fixtures. However, ZIFA has moved swiftly to address the shortage in attacking options by calling up Polokwane City forward Douglas Mapfumo. The 24-year-old will be tasked with adding firepower to the Warriors' strike force as they look to secure vital points.

Zimbabwe will face Namibia at Orlando Stadium in South Africa this Thursday, before playing the return fixture on Monday at the same venue, where they will be technically the home team.

The absence of key players like Kadewere and Chirewa adds pressure on the remaining squad members to deliver, but the Warriors will be hoping for a strong showing as they continue their campaign for a spot at the 2025 AFCON tournament.

Goalkeepers:

Washington Arubi (Marumo Gallants), Marley Tavaziva (Brentford), Martin Mapisa (Dynamos)

Defenders:
Divine Lunga (Mamelodi Sundowns), Gerald Takwara (Al Minaa SC), Brendan Galloway (Plymouth Argyle), Godknows Murwira (CAPS United), Emmanuel Jalai (Dynamos), Teenage Hadebe (FC Cincinnati), Jordan Zemura (Udinese)

Midfielders:

Marvelous Nakamba (Luton Town), Marshall Munetsi (Stade de Reims), Andy Rinomhota (Cardiff City), Brian Banda (FC Platinum), Richard Hachiro (Ngezi Platinum)

Forwards:
Khama Billiat (Yadah FC), Prince Dube (Young Africans), Terrence Dzvukamanja (Supersport United), Tawanda Maswanhise (Motherwell), Daniel Msendami (Marumo Gallants), Walter Musona (Simba Bhora), Douglas Mapfumo (Polokwane City).

Source - The Herald

Must Read

Man bashed over gambling

54 mins ago | 79 Views

Open letter to President Mnangagwa

58 mins ago | 116 Views

MRP threatens to disrupt Gukurahundi hearings

1 hr ago | 100 Views

IOM Council chair visits Zimbabwe and South Africa

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Pandemonium at Chief Chivero's village court

1 hr ago | 179 Views

'We are in extreme poverty' - Village heads

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

ZDAMWU embarks on regional meetings to strengthen structures

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

School of Mines encourages female graduates to join mining industry

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Chivayo donates $250,000 to John Nkomo Trust, gifts Jabulani a bakkie

2 hrs ago | 347 Views

Zimbabwe compensates farmers over land invasions

3 hrs ago | 368 Views

Zimbabwe army ordered to pay US$40 000 to torture victims

3 hrs ago | 383 Views

Vagabond rapes female relative

3 hrs ago | 266 Views

Harare City Council uncovers $2 million scandal

3 hrs ago | 224 Views

Mutare grapples with critical land shortage

3 hrs ago | 82 Views

Zimbabwe decentralises teachers' recruitment

3 hrs ago | 256 Views

Family fights over house acquired in 1960

3 hrs ago | 282 Views

Kombi driver jailed for killing pedestrian

3 hrs ago | 128 Views

Nepotism, corruption mar Harare land allocations

3 hrs ago | 44 Views

Fake doctor appears in court, further remanded

3 hrs ago | 98 Views

Mnangagwa vows to remove barriers to modernisation

3 hrs ago | 88 Views

Bad Zimbabwe road users to repair damages

3 hrs ago | 115 Views

Zimbabwe police question insiders over US$4m Ecobank heist

4 hrs ago | 332 Views

2 in court for stealing relief food

4 hrs ago | 45 Views

Khama Billiat excited to be back in South Africa

4 hrs ago | 379 Views

Hichilema alarmed by prospects of defeat and prosecution for corruption

18 hrs ago | 1572 Views

5 guns and US$68,000 stolen in armed robberies

18 hrs ago | 1335 Views

Bulawayo to cut water supplies to just 36 hours per week for residents

18 hrs ago | 1156 Views

Iran joins the Nuclear boys club?

18 hrs ago | 2685 Views

ZiG's false promise: Debunking the gold-backed myth

18 hrs ago | 1076 Views

John Hlophe quits captured JSC

18 hrs ago | 1019 Views

Villager, conservation clash overshooting of dogs

20 hrs ago | 892 Views

Kenny Ndebele harbours personal grudges against Highlanders?

20 hrs ago | 2254 Views

EFF to refer John Steenhuisen to Parliament's Ethics Committee over his lies

21 hrs ago | 537 Views

Mbalula summons Lesufi to Luthuli House over public anti-GNU remarks

21 hrs ago | 1120 Views

Bosso fans raise over US$7,000 in day of rage protest

21 hrs ago | 1066 Views

'Dare touch Panyaza Lesufi'

22 hrs ago | 868 Views

Funeral parade for Tshinga Dube at Barbourfields Stadium

22 hrs ago | 869 Views

Menstrual cycle saves university student

23 hrs ago | 1700 Views

Bosso fans versus Farai Jere and Mutasa

23 hrs ago | 1604 Views

Zanu-PF MP ordered to pay US$3 million

23 hrs ago | 986 Views

Prophet Jonah applauds Mnangagwa's leadership style, VED gesture

23 hrs ago | 286 Views

Sounds of Soweto : A tale no of Highlanders anthems

23 hrs ago | 540 Views

Honda Fit kills one, injures 3

23 hrs ago | 607 Views

Farai Jere fast becoming the modern-day Leslie Gwindi in Bosso eyes

23 hrs ago | 706 Views

9-year-old raped during extra lessons

07 Oct 2024 at 08:22hrs | 1183 Views

Musekiwa, Maposa named in Zimbabwe T20 squad

07 Oct 2024 at 08:06hrs | 199 Views

Unethical practices stall Zimbabwe's development

07 Oct 2024 at 08:06hrs | 222 Views

Gurira in US$77,000 scam

07 Oct 2024 at 08:05hrs | 1026 Views

Chitungwiza in door-to-door drive to recover ZiG160m

07 Oct 2024 at 08:04hrs | 1636 Views