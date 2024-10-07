Kadewere and Chirewa Ruled Out of AFCON Qualifiers

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has confirmed that Warriors forwards Tino Kadewere and Tawanda Chirewa will miss the crucial back-to-back 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying matches against Namibia this week due to injuries.Kadewere, who is based in France, is out with a calf injury. The striker missed Zimbabwe's first two qualifiers last month against Kenya and Cameroon, and his recovery has not progressed enough for him to feature in the upcoming encounters. This will be a significant blow for the Warriors, who had hoped to have the Olympique Lyon player available for selection.In a further setback, ZIFA confirmed reports from the Zimpapers Sports Hub that Tawanda Chirewa, currently on loan at Derby County in England, has been ruled out with a thigh injury. Chirewa, one of Zimbabwe's rising stars, will miss the two matches, adding to coach Baltemar Brito's selection challenges.Defender Munashe Garananga, who plays for FC Copenhagen, is also a doubt due to an ankle injury, leaving his availability uncertain for the Namibia fixtures. However, ZIFA has moved swiftly to address the shortage in attacking options by calling up Polokwane City forward Douglas Mapfumo. The 24-year-old will be tasked with adding firepower to the Warriors' strike force as they look to secure vital points.Zimbabwe will face Namibia at Orlando Stadium in South Africa this Thursday, before playing the return fixture on Monday at the same venue, where they will be technically the home team.The absence of key players like Kadewere and Chirewa adds pressure on the remaining squad members to deliver, but the Warriors will be hoping for a strong showing as they continue their campaign for a spot at the 2025 AFCON tournament.Goalkeepers:Washington Arubi (Marumo Gallants), Marley Tavaziva (Brentford), Martin Mapisa (Dynamos)Defenders:Divine Lunga (Mamelodi Sundowns), Gerald Takwara (Al Minaa SC), Brendan Galloway (Plymouth Argyle), Godknows Murwira (CAPS United), Emmanuel Jalai (Dynamos), Teenage Hadebe (FC Cincinnati), Jordan Zemura (Udinese)Midfielders:Marvelous Nakamba (Luton Town), Marshall Munetsi (Stade de Reims), Andy Rinomhota (Cardiff City), Brian Banda (FC Platinum), Richard Hachiro (Ngezi Platinum)Forwards:Khama Billiat (Yadah FC), Prince Dube (Young Africans), Terrence Dzvukamanja (Supersport United), Tawanda Maswanhise (Motherwell), Daniel Msendami (Marumo Gallants), Walter Musona (Simba Bhora), Douglas Mapfumo (Polokwane City).