2 in court for stealing relief food

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
A human resources and administration officer from the Department of Social Development, a depot clerk at the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) in Bindura, and a truck driver have been charged with the theft of 30 tonnes of wheat meant for Zimbabwe's drought relief programme. The three, Zvinaiye Bhunu, Innocent Mundembe, and truck driver Edwin Mazani, appeared before Bindura magistrate Mrs. Maria Msika to face the charges.

According to Prosecutor Carson Kundiona, the Government ramped up its food relief efforts in February this year to combat the effects of the El Nino-induced drought. As part of the programme, grain was being withdrawn from GMB depots for distribution to hunger-affected wards. BM Transit Investment was contracted to transport the grain, with local food distribution committees established to ensure accountability.

The court heard that on August 21, Bhunu, who works at the Department of Social Development, generated a false grain withdrawal slip, indicating that the grain was destined for Ward 5, St Basil's in Matepatepa. The slip was not approved by department officials, and Bhunu allegedly signed it himself.

On August 26, Mundembe, a clerk at the GMB Bindura depot, released 30.4 tonnes of premium wheat based on the falsified dispatch voucher, and Bhunu signed for the grain on the same day.

Mazani, the truck driver, was assigned to deliver the grain with a police officer, Gibson Njanji, tasked with escorting him to the distribution point. However, Mazani allegedly lied to Officer Njanji, claiming the truck had mechanical issues and that the delivery could not be made. He arranged to meet Officer Njanji the following day at Mazowe River Bridge in Bindura District.

Officer Njanji waited at the arranged meeting spot from 7 am until noon, but Mazani never showed up. The truck was later seized by GMB officials on August 30 in Ruwa for transporting wheat without a licence, leading to further investigations. The stolen wheat, valued at US$14,732, was recovered, and the three suspects were arrested.

The case has drawn attention as it highlights issues of corruption and mismanagement in the distribution of critical drought relief supplies.


Source - The Herald

