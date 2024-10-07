Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe police question insiders over US$4m Ecobank heist

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Armed robbers who stole US$4 million from an Ecobank branch in Bulawayo last Thursday are believed to have had inside information, according to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), which has intensified its investigation into the incident.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed that police suspect the robbery involved insiders who leaked information about the movement of the large sum of money. Police teams have been deployed to Bulawayo, and investigations are ongoing.

"We strongly believe that someone leaked information about the movement of the money. All possible suspects are being questioned. We want to assure the nation that we are leaving no stone unturned in our efforts to bring the perpetrators to justice," Commissioner Nyathi said, while also dismissing false social media reports surrounding the case.

Ecobank has since closed its Parkade Branch in Bulawayo to allow for a full investigation. In a statement last Friday, the bank apologized for the inconvenience and assured customers that digital banking services remain operational. The Bradfield Branch at Zonkizizwe Shopping Centre will temporarily handle in-branch services.

The armed robbery occurred at the corner of Queen Lozikeyi Street and Simon Muzenda Avenue, in the heart of Bulawayo's city center, shortly after 3 pm. The suspects, armed with pistols and a rifle, arrived in a white Ford Ranger near two Safeguard security vehicles. The guards were loading cash boxes into one of the vehicles when the robbers struck, firing a gunshot that sent security personnel and bystanders scrambling for cover.

In a swift operation, the gang loaded the cash into their vehicle, leaving stunned pedestrians and motorists watching helplessly.

Safeguard Security's chief executive, Andrew Mallon, expressed concern over the failure to communicate the size of the cash movement. In a statement, he said the company had not been informed about the unusually large sum they were tasked with securing.

"A US$4 million move poses a significant risk and is well outside any contracted limits for Safeguard, and likely the security industry across Africa," Mallon said, emphasizing the importance of planning for such large transfers.

The police have assured the public that they will keep the nation informed as investigations progress, and efforts to apprehend the culprits continue.

Source - The Herald

