Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bad Zimbabwe road users to repair damages

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister, Felix Mhona, has warned road users, particularly mining and brick-moulding companies, that those responsible for damaging newly-rehabilitated roads will face heavy fines and be forced to cover the costs of repairs. The warning was issued as the Minister officially opened a 5km stretch of Solomon Mujuru Drive (formerly Kirkman Road) in Harare's Dzivaresekwa Extension suburb yesterday.

The newly completed road, built by local contractor Leengate Contractors, is part of the Government's infrastructure development programme, championed by President Mnangagwa's mantra, "Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo/Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabanikazi balo" (A nation is built by its owners). The road will provide an alternative route for motorists linking to the Harare-Bulawayo Highway, particularly for those coming from the Westgate area, helping to alleviate traffic congestion.

Speaking at the event, which was attended by various government officials including Minister of State for Harare Provincial Affairs and Devolution Charles Tawengwa and Zinara board chairperson Dr. George Manyaya, Minister Mhona stressed the importance of road users contributing to the maintenance of roads.

"We have road users, especially companies—mining companies, brick moulding companies, and quarry companies—who use our roads but do not participate in maintaining them," Mhona said. "Going forward, whoever is using our roads must account to the people of Zimbabwe. We are not punishing road users, but it's only fair that we all take care of our infrastructure."

He added that companies causing damage to roads must address those issues quickly, announcing plans to engage the Ministries of Industry and Commerce, and Mines and Mining Development, to find ways to ensure these companies take part in road repairs. Mhona also called on the public to help protect the country's infrastructure from vandalism, including the destruction of road signs.

The completion of Solomon Mujuru Drive marks a significant milestone in the Government's ongoing efforts to develop world-class roads that align with Zimbabwe's aspiration to become an empowered upper-middle-income society. Minister Mhona commended Zinara for its renewed focus on accountability and its increased allocation of funds for road rehabilitation. Zinara chairperson Dr. George Manyaya confirmed that over US$50 million was still available for further road projects.

Harare Provincial Minister Charles Tawengwa emphasized the importance of the new road in easing congestion and promoting economic growth in both Harare Metropolitan and Mashonaland West provinces.

"This route will provide a much-needed alternative for drivers, reducing travel times and easing the burden on other routes," said Tawengwa.

Shipping and Forwarding Agents Association of Zimbabwe (SFAAZ) chief executive, Washington Dube, praised the Government's efforts in road rehabilitation, noting that the improved infrastructure would boost the competitiveness of Zimbabwe in regional trade.

"The rehabilitation of roads will ensure the quicker movement of goods, saving on transport and logistical costs, making Zimbabwe more competitive within SADC, COMESA, and the African Continental Free Trade Area," Dube remarked.


Source - The Herald

Must Read

Man bashed over gambling

1 hr ago | 98 Views

Open letter to President Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 136 Views

MRP threatens to disrupt Gukurahundi hearings

1 hr ago | 118 Views

IOM Council chair visits Zimbabwe and South Africa

1 hr ago | 53 Views

Pandemonium at Chief Chivero's village court

1 hr ago | 214 Views

'We are in extreme poverty' - Village heads

2 hrs ago | 152 Views

ZDAMWU embarks on regional meetings to strengthen structures

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

School of Mines encourages female graduates to join mining industry

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Chivayo donates $250,000 to John Nkomo Trust, gifts Jabulani a bakkie

2 hrs ago | 373 Views

Zimbabwe compensates farmers over land invasions

3 hrs ago | 391 Views

Zimbabwe army ordered to pay US$40 000 to torture victims

4 hrs ago | 402 Views

Vagabond rapes female relative

4 hrs ago | 278 Views

Harare City Council uncovers $2 million scandal

4 hrs ago | 231 Views

Mutare grapples with critical land shortage

4 hrs ago | 89 Views

Zimbabwe decentralises teachers' recruitment

4 hrs ago | 266 Views

Family fights over house acquired in 1960

4 hrs ago | 294 Views

Kombi driver jailed for killing pedestrian

4 hrs ago | 131 Views

Nepotism, corruption mar Harare land allocations

4 hrs ago | 45 Views

Fake doctor appears in court, further remanded

4 hrs ago | 104 Views

Mnangagwa vows to remove barriers to modernisation

4 hrs ago | 88 Views

Zimbabwe police question insiders over US$4m Ecobank heist

4 hrs ago | 350 Views

2 in court for stealing relief food

4 hrs ago | 45 Views

Kadewere and Chirewa Ruled Out of AFCON Qualifiers

4 hrs ago | 81 Views

Khama Billiat excited to be back in South Africa

4 hrs ago | 395 Views

Hichilema alarmed by prospects of defeat and prosecution for corruption

18 hrs ago | 1585 Views

5 guns and US$68,000 stolen in armed robberies

18 hrs ago | 1340 Views

Bulawayo to cut water supplies to just 36 hours per week for residents

18 hrs ago | 1168 Views

Iran joins the Nuclear boys club?

18 hrs ago | 2696 Views

ZiG's false promise: Debunking the gold-backed myth

18 hrs ago | 1083 Views

John Hlophe quits captured JSC

19 hrs ago | 1023 Views

Villager, conservation clash overshooting of dogs

20 hrs ago | 893 Views

Kenny Ndebele harbours personal grudges against Highlanders?

20 hrs ago | 2275 Views

EFF to refer John Steenhuisen to Parliament's Ethics Committee over his lies

21 hrs ago | 542 Views

Mbalula summons Lesufi to Luthuli House over public anti-GNU remarks

21 hrs ago | 1124 Views

Bosso fans raise over US$7,000 in day of rage protest

22 hrs ago | 1071 Views

'Dare touch Panyaza Lesufi'

22 hrs ago | 882 Views

Funeral parade for Tshinga Dube at Barbourfields Stadium

23 hrs ago | 873 Views

Menstrual cycle saves university student

23 hrs ago | 1705 Views

Bosso fans versus Farai Jere and Mutasa

23 hrs ago | 1614 Views

Zanu-PF MP ordered to pay US$3 million

23 hrs ago | 990 Views

Prophet Jonah applauds Mnangagwa's leadership style, VED gesture

23 hrs ago | 286 Views

Sounds of Soweto : A tale no of Highlanders anthems

23 hrs ago | 542 Views

Honda Fit kills one, injures 3

23 hrs ago | 610 Views

Farai Jere fast becoming the modern-day Leslie Gwindi in Bosso eyes

23 hrs ago | 711 Views

9-year-old raped during extra lessons

07 Oct 2024 at 08:22hrs | 1185 Views

Musekiwa, Maposa named in Zimbabwe T20 squad

07 Oct 2024 at 08:06hrs | 199 Views

Unethical practices stall Zimbabwe's development

07 Oct 2024 at 08:06hrs | 223 Views

Gurira in US$77,000 scam

07 Oct 2024 at 08:05hrs | 1029 Views

Chitungwiza in door-to-door drive to recover ZiG160m

07 Oct 2024 at 08:04hrs | 1649 Views