Bad Zimbabwe road users to repair damages

Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister, Felix Mhona, has warned road users, particularly mining and brick-moulding companies, that those responsible for damaging newly-rehabilitated roads will face heavy fines and be forced to cover the costs of repairs. The warning was issued as the Minister officially opened a 5km stretch of Solomon Mujuru Drive (formerly Kirkman Road) in Harare's Dzivaresekwa Extension suburb yesterday.The newly completed road, built by local contractor Leengate Contractors, is part of the Government's infrastructure development programme, championed by President Mnangagwa's mantra, "Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo/Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabanikazi balo" (A nation is built by its owners). The road will provide an alternative route for motorists linking to the Harare-Bulawayo Highway, particularly for those coming from the Westgate area, helping to alleviate traffic congestion.Speaking at the event, which was attended by various government officials including Minister of State for Harare Provincial Affairs and Devolution Charles Tawengwa and Zinara board chairperson Dr. George Manyaya, Minister Mhona stressed the importance of road users contributing to the maintenance of roads."We have road users, especially companies—mining companies, brick moulding companies, and quarry companies—who use our roads but do not participate in maintaining them," Mhona said. "Going forward, whoever is using our roads must account to the people of Zimbabwe. We are not punishing road users, but it's only fair that we all take care of our infrastructure."He added that companies causing damage to roads must address those issues quickly, announcing plans to engage the Ministries of Industry and Commerce, and Mines and Mining Development, to find ways to ensure these companies take part in road repairs. Mhona also called on the public to help protect the country's infrastructure from vandalism, including the destruction of road signs.The completion of Solomon Mujuru Drive marks a significant milestone in the Government's ongoing efforts to develop world-class roads that align with Zimbabwe's aspiration to become an empowered upper-middle-income society. Minister Mhona commended Zinara for its renewed focus on accountability and its increased allocation of funds for road rehabilitation. Zinara chairperson Dr. George Manyaya confirmed that over US$50 million was still available for further road projects.Harare Provincial Minister Charles Tawengwa emphasized the importance of the new road in easing congestion and promoting economic growth in both Harare Metropolitan and Mashonaland West provinces."This route will provide a much-needed alternative for drivers, reducing travel times and easing the burden on other routes," said Tawengwa.Shipping and Forwarding Agents Association of Zimbabwe (SFAAZ) chief executive, Washington Dube, praised the Government's efforts in road rehabilitation, noting that the improved infrastructure would boost the competitiveness of Zimbabwe in regional trade."The rehabilitation of roads will ensure the quicker movement of goods, saving on transport and logistical costs, making Zimbabwe more competitive within SADC, COMESA, and the African Continental Free Trade Area," Dube remarked.