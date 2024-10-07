Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa vows to remove barriers to modernisation

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe is ready to embrace modern technology to accelerate its modernisation and industrialisation agenda, and the government will remove any obstacles that hinder this objective, President Mnangagwa said yesterday. The President made these remarks while receiving a donation of an electric vehicle (EV) from Build Your Dream (BYD), a Chinese company that produces 100 percent electric vehicles.

The donation is part of efforts to promote clean energy and shift towards a carbon-free economy through the use of electric vehicles in Zimbabwe. President Mnangagwa highlighted the country's commitment to adopting cutting-edge technology as it seeks to modernise.

"We are a developing country with a desire to modernise and embrace the latest technology. Zimbabwe is one of the countries in the region with the ambition to adopt modern technology, and this is the journey we are on," said the President.

He also assured that the government is ready to engage with the business sector and address any challenges or bottlenecks that may hinder the adoption of modern technology, such as electric vehicles. This includes reviewing taxes and duties that could impede the widespread use of EVs.

Dr. Patrick Masocha, the CEO of BYD, appealed for a review of duties on electric vehicles, pointing out their importance in reducing carbon emissions and cutting fuel import costs.

"We have been selling electric vehicles since 2019, and the beauty of these vehicles is that they are 100 percent electric with the latest blade battery technology," Dr. Masocha said. "If we embrace this technology, we can significantly reduce the money spent on fuel imports. However, we face challenges with duties and VAT. To align with other developing and developed countries, we need tax holidays, no duty, and no carbon tax, as electric vehicles do not emit carbon."

Dr. Masocha emphasized that electric vehicles could be affordable for ordinary Zimbabweans if the government removed the duty component. He added that EVs are cost-effective because they do not require traditional engine servicing or fuel, as they run entirely on electricity.

The donated electric vehicle comes with a battery that has a 10-year warranty, ensuring long-term reliability. Dr. Masocha further highlighted the advantages of EVs, such as the absence of engine maintenance, making them user-friendly and accessible to Zimbabweans.

Zimbabwe's push for the adoption of electric vehicles aligns with its broader technological and educational goals under the Education 5.0 framework, which prioritizes science, technology, and innovation. The introduction of EVs fits within the country's vision of modernising its transport sector while contributing to environmental sustainability.

BYD's donation marks a key milestone in Zimbabwe's journey towards a cleaner, more sustainable economy, signaling the country's readiness to leapfrog into a future driven by modern, green technology.

Source - The Herald

