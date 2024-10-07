Fake doctor appears in court, further remanded

News / National

by Staff reporter

Taurai Prosper Vanhuvaone, who has been in the spotlight for allegedly impersonating a doctor, appeared in court yesterday and was remanded to October 14. His case has drawn significant attention since his initial arrest and subsequent release on bail, followed by a re-arrest at Mpilo Hospital last Monday.Vanhuvaone was originally arrested on fraud and misrepresentation charges after allegedly operating undetected as a doctor at Mpilo Central Hospital for nearly two years. He had been granted US$100 bail by a Bulawayo magistrate, with the State finding no compelling reasons to keep him in custody. His bail conditions required him to live at his stated address, report to the police once a week, and avoid interfering with witnesses.However, his re-arrest occurred after he was spotted near Mpilo Hospital's children's ward, raising concerns that he had breached his bail conditions. Police responded quickly, taking him into custody. Bulawayo provincial police deputy spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele, said Vanhuvaone had been apprehended after running into one of his alleged victims."He lives in Barbourfields and was on his way to Greenspan, taking a shortcut through the hospital when he bumped into one of his alleged victims. The hospital's security responded promptly, alerting the police, who detained him for questioning before verifying his alibi and releasing him under surveillance," said Asst Insp Msebele.According to reports, Vanhuvaone promised one of his alleged victims a spot at Mpilo School of Nursing in May, which triggered the alarm when they encountered him again.Vanhuvaone is accused of using the alias "Prosper Mpofu" while posing as a doctor at Mpilo Hospital, where he allegedly carried out his operations without detection. His fraudulent activities are said to have extended to United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH), where he misled both patients and hospital staff. He now faces two counts of fraud and one of misrepresentation.The Bulawayo Progressive Residents' Association, represented by Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, expressed concerns over Vanhuvaone's case, calling for a thorough investigation into the security measures at both hospitals. Residents have voiced fears about the potential risks posed to patients by Vanhuvaone's alleged actions, with many questioning how such activities could go unnoticed for so long.This case has raised broader concerns over hospital administration and the safeguarding of patients in the country's healthcare system, with calls for stricter vetting and monitoring of hospital staff.