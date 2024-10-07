Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Nepotism, corruption mar Harare land allocations

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
A commission of inquiry into the City of Harare's financial management has revealed widespread corruption, nepotism, and favouritism in the municipality's land allocation processes. The commission, led by retired judge Justice Maphios Cheda and appointed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa earlier this year, was tasked with investigating the city's financial systems and compliance with the Public Finance Management Act.

Recent hearings by the commission unearthed evidence of improper land allocations at significantly reduced prices for top city officials. For example, the city's director of works, Zvenyika Chawatama, was allocated land valued at US$146,000 for just US$55,000. Additionally, suspended town clerk Hosiah Chisango, who is facing multiple allegations of misconduct, received a plot of land valued at US$50,000.

The commission quizzed Blessing Muroiwa, chairperson of the Housing, Health, Education, and Licensing Committee, about the irregularities in the land allocations. Muroiwa struggled to justify the discrepancies and admitted that corruption existed in the process. He noted that his department often received lists of people given land leases without any breakdown or clarity on housing beneficiaries.

"I am not sure how it was decided, but from the commercial side, they give a list of the people they have given leases to, though they do not give us a breakdown of the housing list," said Muroiwa.

He explained that the municipality's housing policy does not explicitly state that his department should provide the names of land beneficiaries, further complicating the accountability process. Muroiwa acknowledged that many of the anomalies were the result of past practices, and he revealed that the council had initiated a land regularisation process to correct issues dating back 10 to 15 years.

One major issue highlighted by Muroiwa was the involvement of land barons, whose influence has disrupted smooth land allocations and town planning processes. He confirmed that land barons had submitted lists of beneficiaries to the city council, creating significant challenges for local authorities. The commission indicated that the activities of these land barons had complicated the council's efforts to manage land allocation transparently.

Through evidence leader Tabani Mpofu, the commission pointed to the flawed land allocation system, which stemmed from government directives years ago, particularly through cooperative development programs. Muroiwa suggested that these cooperatives, which were given land without sufficient oversight or development plans, are at the root of many current problems.

Additionally, the commission raised concerns over the city council's spending, with accusations that US$11 million had been spent on workshops instead of essential services. Muroiwa condemned the report, calling it improper and stating that such funds should have been used for vital services like healthcare.

"If it is true that the city council spent US$11 million on workshops, it's improper. That money should have been taken to hospitals to prioritise young people in the city," Muroiwa said.

The revelations from the commission's inquiry have drawn widespread criticism, with residents and civic organizations calling for greater accountability in the management of city resources and land allocations. The investigation continues as the commission seeks to uncover further details about the extent of corruption and maladministration in Harare's local government.

Source - newsday

Must Read

Man bashed over gambling

1 hr ago | 122 Views

Open letter to President Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 177 Views

MRP threatens to disrupt Gukurahundi hearings

2 hrs ago | 139 Views

IOM Council chair visits Zimbabwe and South Africa

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Pandemonium at Chief Chivero's village court

2 hrs ago | 269 Views

'We are in extreme poverty' - Village heads

2 hrs ago | 187 Views

ZDAMWU embarks on regional meetings to strengthen structures

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

School of Mines encourages female graduates to join mining industry

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Chivayo donates $250,000 to John Nkomo Trust, gifts Jabulani a bakkie

3 hrs ago | 419 Views

Zimbabwe compensates farmers over land invasions

4 hrs ago | 424 Views

Zimbabwe army ordered to pay US$40 000 to torture victims

4 hrs ago | 442 Views

Vagabond rapes female relative

4 hrs ago | 296 Views

Harare City Council uncovers $2 million scandal

4 hrs ago | 235 Views

Mutare grapples with critical land shortage

4 hrs ago | 95 Views

Zimbabwe decentralises teachers' recruitment

4 hrs ago | 285 Views

Family fights over house acquired in 1960

4 hrs ago | 307 Views

Kombi driver jailed for killing pedestrian

4 hrs ago | 136 Views

Fake doctor appears in court, further remanded

4 hrs ago | 113 Views

Mnangagwa vows to remove barriers to modernisation

4 hrs ago | 91 Views

Bad Zimbabwe road users to repair damages

4 hrs ago | 127 Views

Zimbabwe police question insiders over US$4m Ecobank heist

4 hrs ago | 368 Views

2 in court for stealing relief food

4 hrs ago | 51 Views

Kadewere and Chirewa Ruled Out of AFCON Qualifiers

4 hrs ago | 88 Views

Khama Billiat excited to be back in South Africa

4 hrs ago | 426 Views

Hichilema alarmed by prospects of defeat and prosecution for corruption

18 hrs ago | 1601 Views

5 guns and US$68,000 stolen in armed robberies

18 hrs ago | 1347 Views

Bulawayo to cut water supplies to just 36 hours per week for residents

18 hrs ago | 1189 Views

Iran joins the Nuclear boys club?

19 hrs ago | 2708 Views

ZiG's false promise: Debunking the gold-backed myth

19 hrs ago | 1089 Views

John Hlophe quits captured JSC

19 hrs ago | 1029 Views

Villager, conservation clash overshooting of dogs

20 hrs ago | 895 Views

Kenny Ndebele harbours personal grudges against Highlanders?

21 hrs ago | 2305 Views

EFF to refer John Steenhuisen to Parliament's Ethics Committee over his lies

22 hrs ago | 548 Views

Mbalula summons Lesufi to Luthuli House over public anti-GNU remarks

22 hrs ago | 1135 Views

Bosso fans raise over US$7,000 in day of rage protest

22 hrs ago | 1078 Views

'Dare touch Panyaza Lesufi'

23 hrs ago | 903 Views

Funeral parade for Tshinga Dube at Barbourfields Stadium

23 hrs ago | 876 Views

Menstrual cycle saves university student

23 hrs ago | 1717 Views

Bosso fans versus Farai Jere and Mutasa

23 hrs ago | 1640 Views

Zanu-PF MP ordered to pay US$3 million

23 hrs ago | 996 Views

Prophet Jonah applauds Mnangagwa's leadership style, VED gesture

23 hrs ago | 286 Views

Sounds of Soweto : A tale no of Highlanders anthems

23 hrs ago | 548 Views

Honda Fit kills one, injures 3

23 hrs ago | 613 Views

Farai Jere fast becoming the modern-day Leslie Gwindi in Bosso eyes

24 hrs ago | 727 Views

9-year-old raped during extra lessons

07 Oct 2024 at 08:22hrs | 1187 Views

Musekiwa, Maposa named in Zimbabwe T20 squad

07 Oct 2024 at 08:06hrs | 199 Views

Unethical practices stall Zimbabwe's development

07 Oct 2024 at 08:06hrs | 223 Views

Gurira in US$77,000 scam

07 Oct 2024 at 08:05hrs | 1032 Views

Chitungwiza in door-to-door drive to recover ZiG160m

07 Oct 2024 at 08:04hrs | 1658 Views