Kombi driver jailed for killing pedestrian

by Staff reporter

A 26-year-old commuter omnibus driver from Hatcliffe, Kelvin Mhasi, has been sentenced to 17 months in jail after being convicted of culpable homicide in connection with a fatal road accident.The sentencing was handed down by Harare magistrate Apollonia Marutya after Mhasi was found guilty of causing the death of pedestrian Slyvester Koniki.Mhasi, who initially pleaded not guilty to the charges, was proven by prosecutor Farai Makuyana to have been driving at an excessive speed when the accident occurred. During the trial, the court heard that on September 12, 2024, Mhasi was driving a Toyota Hiace along Fife Avenue in Harare, heading east, while Koniki was crossing the road from the south.Mhasi failed to stop in time and hit Koniki, who sustained severe injuries and died on the spot. After the accident, Mhasi stopped at the scene, and Koniki was transported to Parirenyatwa Hospital, where a postmortem was conducted.Prosecutor Makuyana presented evidence that Mhasi had been negligent, failing to keep a proper lookout on the road and not taking reasonable steps to avoid the collision when it became imminent. The court ruled that his actions directly contributed to Koniki's death.As a result, Mhasi was sentenced to an effective 17-month prison term for his role in the fatal accident.