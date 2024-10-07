Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe decentralises teachers' recruitment

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
The government has announced a significant decentralization of the teacher recruitment process to district levels, aiming to address the pressing need for more qualified educators in the country. This initiative was revealed by Primary and Secondary Education Minister Torerai Moyo during the World Teachers' Day commemorations held in Gokwe last week.

Minister Moyo disclosed that, as of December 2023, the government has 86,043 primary school teachers and 50,438 secondary school teachers, totaling 136,481 educators. This acknowledgment of the critical shortage comes as educators have voiced their demands for a minimum salary of US$1,260 per month, amidst increasing workloads and a deteriorating economic environment characterized by the sharp depreciation of the Zimbabwe Gold local currency.

"We acknowledge the need for more teachers to address the current high teacher-pupil ratio. To this end, we have decentralized recruitment to districts and encourage qualified educators to register with the Public Service Database," Moyo stated.

The minister emphasized the government's commitment to reviving the teacher capacity development program, in collaboration with the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, to ensure that educators are well-equipped to meet emerging challenges in the education sector.

World Teachers' Day, established by UNESCO and celebrated on October 5 since 1994, is dedicated to recognizing and appreciating the invaluable contributions of teachers worldwide. In his address, Moyo highlighted the ministry's efforts to enhance educational quality through initiatives like school improvement grants, which have successfully refurbished classrooms and improved teacher accommodations.

"In line with this year's theme, the Ministry has undertaken transformative steps to empower our teaching workforce. The heritage-based curriculum will align our educational focus with the production of goods and services through school-based projects, paving the way for Zimbabwe to advance towards an upper middle-class economy," he noted.

Moyo also pointed out that this new curriculum will not only enhance vocational and technical education but will also make subjects such as Mathematics, Science, and Heritage Studies compulsory, grounding students in their culture and history.

The government remains committed to equipping Zimbabwean children with the necessary skills and knowledge for active participation in the nation's development.

"Teachers are the linchpins in this endeavor, recognized not just for their role in education but as pivotal players in sustainable development. As we move forward, I urge all teachers to uphold the highest moral standards, guided by the principles of ubuntu/unhu/vumunhu," Moyo urged.

He concluded by reminding educators of their crucial role in shaping the future of the nation, stating, "You are the torchbearers of our society. Together, we can achieve greatness for our students and our country."

Source - newsday

Must Read

Man bashed over gambling

1 hr ago | 123 Views

Open letter to President Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 177 Views

MRP threatens to disrupt Gukurahundi hearings

2 hrs ago | 139 Views

IOM Council chair visits Zimbabwe and South Africa

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Pandemonium at Chief Chivero's village court

2 hrs ago | 270 Views

'We are in extreme poverty' - Village heads

2 hrs ago | 187 Views

ZDAMWU embarks on regional meetings to strengthen structures

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

School of Mines encourages female graduates to join mining industry

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Chivayo donates $250,000 to John Nkomo Trust, gifts Jabulani a bakkie

3 hrs ago | 420 Views

Zimbabwe compensates farmers over land invasions

4 hrs ago | 425 Views

Zimbabwe army ordered to pay US$40 000 to torture victims

4 hrs ago | 442 Views

Vagabond rapes female relative

4 hrs ago | 296 Views

Harare City Council uncovers $2 million scandal

4 hrs ago | 236 Views

Mutare grapples with critical land shortage

4 hrs ago | 95 Views

Family fights over house acquired in 1960

4 hrs ago | 307 Views

Kombi driver jailed for killing pedestrian

4 hrs ago | 136 Views

Nepotism, corruption mar Harare land allocations

4 hrs ago | 46 Views

Fake doctor appears in court, further remanded

4 hrs ago | 113 Views

Mnangagwa vows to remove barriers to modernisation

4 hrs ago | 91 Views

Bad Zimbabwe road users to repair damages

4 hrs ago | 127 Views

Zimbabwe police question insiders over US$4m Ecobank heist

4 hrs ago | 368 Views

2 in court for stealing relief food

4 hrs ago | 51 Views

Kadewere and Chirewa Ruled Out of AFCON Qualifiers

4 hrs ago | 88 Views

Khama Billiat excited to be back in South Africa

4 hrs ago | 426 Views

Hichilema alarmed by prospects of defeat and prosecution for corruption

18 hrs ago | 1601 Views

5 guns and US$68,000 stolen in armed robberies

18 hrs ago | 1347 Views

Bulawayo to cut water supplies to just 36 hours per week for residents

18 hrs ago | 1189 Views

Iran joins the Nuclear boys club?

19 hrs ago | 2708 Views

ZiG's false promise: Debunking the gold-backed myth

19 hrs ago | 1090 Views

John Hlophe quits captured JSC

19 hrs ago | 1029 Views

Villager, conservation clash overshooting of dogs

21 hrs ago | 895 Views

Kenny Ndebele harbours personal grudges against Highlanders?

21 hrs ago | 2306 Views

EFF to refer John Steenhuisen to Parliament's Ethics Committee over his lies

22 hrs ago | 548 Views

Mbalula summons Lesufi to Luthuli House over public anti-GNU remarks

22 hrs ago | 1135 Views

Bosso fans raise over US$7,000 in day of rage protest

22 hrs ago | 1078 Views

'Dare touch Panyaza Lesufi'

23 hrs ago | 904 Views

Funeral parade for Tshinga Dube at Barbourfields Stadium

23 hrs ago | 876 Views

Menstrual cycle saves university student

23 hrs ago | 1717 Views

Bosso fans versus Farai Jere and Mutasa

23 hrs ago | 1642 Views

Zanu-PF MP ordered to pay US$3 million

23 hrs ago | 996 Views

Prophet Jonah applauds Mnangagwa's leadership style, VED gesture

23 hrs ago | 286 Views

Sounds of Soweto : A tale no of Highlanders anthems

23 hrs ago | 548 Views

Honda Fit kills one, injures 3

23 hrs ago | 613 Views

Farai Jere fast becoming the modern-day Leslie Gwindi in Bosso eyes

24 hrs ago | 728 Views

9-year-old raped during extra lessons

07 Oct 2024 at 08:22hrs | 1187 Views

Musekiwa, Maposa named in Zimbabwe T20 squad

07 Oct 2024 at 08:06hrs | 199 Views

Unethical practices stall Zimbabwe's development

07 Oct 2024 at 08:06hrs | 223 Views

Gurira in US$77,000 scam

07 Oct 2024 at 08:05hrs | 1032 Views

Chitungwiza in door-to-door drive to recover ZiG160m

07 Oct 2024 at 08:04hrs | 1658 Views