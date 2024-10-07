Zimbabwe decentralises teachers' recruitment

News / National

by Staff reporter

The government has announced a significant decentralization of the teacher recruitment process to district levels, aiming to address the pressing need for more qualified educators in the country. This initiative was revealed by Primary and Secondary Education Minister Torerai Moyo during the World Teachers' Day commemorations held in Gokwe last week.Minister Moyo disclosed that, as of December 2023, the government has 86,043 primary school teachers and 50,438 secondary school teachers, totaling 136,481 educators. This acknowledgment of the critical shortage comes as educators have voiced their demands for a minimum salary of US$1,260 per month, amidst increasing workloads and a deteriorating economic environment characterized by the sharp depreciation of the Zimbabwe Gold local currency."We acknowledge the need for more teachers to address the current high teacher-pupil ratio. To this end, we have decentralized recruitment to districts and encourage qualified educators to register with the Public Service Database," Moyo stated.The minister emphasized the government's commitment to reviving the teacher capacity development program, in collaboration with the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, to ensure that educators are well-equipped to meet emerging challenges in the education sector.World Teachers' Day, established by UNESCO and celebrated on October 5 since 1994, is dedicated to recognizing and appreciating the invaluable contributions of teachers worldwide. In his address, Moyo highlighted the ministry's efforts to enhance educational quality through initiatives like school improvement grants, which have successfully refurbished classrooms and improved teacher accommodations."In line with this year's theme, the Ministry has undertaken transformative steps to empower our teaching workforce. The heritage-based curriculum will align our educational focus with the production of goods and services through school-based projects, paving the way for Zimbabwe to advance towards an upper middle-class economy," he noted.Moyo also pointed out that this new curriculum will not only enhance vocational and technical education but will also make subjects such as Mathematics, Science, and Heritage Studies compulsory, grounding students in their culture and history.The government remains committed to equipping Zimbabwean children with the necessary skills and knowledge for active participation in the nation's development."Teachers are the linchpins in this endeavor, recognized not just for their role in education but as pivotal players in sustainable development. As we move forward, I urge all teachers to uphold the highest moral standards, guided by the principles of ubuntu/unhu/vumunhu," Moyo urged.He concluded by reminding educators of their crucial role in shaping the future of the nation, stating, "You are the torchbearers of our society. Together, we can achieve greatness for our students and our country."