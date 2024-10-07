Mutare grapples with critical land shortage

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Mutare City Council is confronting a critical land shortage as the demand for residential stands continues to rise among residents. This pressing issue was highlighted by the council's deputy director for housing, Noel Mushangwe, during the Mutare City Council Client Satisfaction Survey workshop held in Mutare yesterday.Mushangwe revealed that the council has exhausted its land reserves, leaving only state land available for allocation. "Private owners control the remaining land, which falls outside our jurisdiction. When you see stands being allocated somewhere, it belongs to private owners, who are subdividing the stands. The council only comes to service on that land," he explained.Despite the challenges, Mushangwe reassured residents that the council operates transparently in its land allocation processes, adhering strictly to the Urban Councils Act. "We follow the Urban Council's Act section 152 that clearly spells out what the council should do in terms of parcelling out stands. The council - councillors and management - sets conditions on how to sell, lease, donate, and transfer the land," he said.The council is committed to ensuring transparency in land allocation by advertising available stands in national newspapers and placing notices at all council offices to invite applications. "Applicants will then get assessment forms and go through a transparent verification process," Mushangwe added.Residents have responded positively to the council's recent improvements in service delivery, noting a consistent supply of clean water, efficient refuse collection, and the acquisition of utility vehicles and equipment. "We are thrilled to see the positive changes in our community. The council's efforts to provide basic services have not gone unnoticed," said resident Alliya Marange.Another resident, Peter Mufunde, echoed this sentiment, praising the council's utility vehicles for significantly enhancing waste management throughout the city.Mutare Deputy Mayor John Nyamhoka underscored the importance of collaborative engagement between the council and residents to improve service delivery and foster effective communication. "By working together, the council can better understand the needs and concerns of the community, ensuring that services are tailored to meet those needs," he stated."Effective communication is key to successful service delivery. When residents are involved in the decision-making process, they are more likely to feel invested in the outcomes and more willing to hold the council accountable. This accountability is crucial in ensuring that the council remains transparent and responsive to the community's needs," Nyamhoka concluded.