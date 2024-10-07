Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Vagabond rapes female relative

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
A 24-year-old man from Banket, Givemore Mwanza, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for the rape of a relative who was returning home from church. The sentence was handed down by a local magistrate after Mwanza pleaded guilty to charges of rape under section 65 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23.

The incident occurred on August 15, 2024, when the female complainant encountered Mwanza at Windmill Farm. The two, familiar with each other, began walking together. However, their journey took a tragic turn when they reached an abandoned house.

According to prosecutors, Mwanza armed himself with a log and struck the complainant on the head, causing her to collapse. He then dragged her into the abandoned house, where he proceeded to unclothe and sexually assault her before fleeing the scene.

A medical affidavit confirming the sexual attack was presented in court, contributing to the severity of the case. The presiding magistrate emphasized the need for a deterrent sentence, highlighting the impact of such crimes on victims and the community.

Mwanza's conviction serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need to address sexual violence and ensure justice for victims in the region.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Must Read

Man bashed over gambling

1 hr ago | 123 Views

Open letter to President Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 177 Views

MRP threatens to disrupt Gukurahundi hearings

2 hrs ago | 139 Views

IOM Council chair visits Zimbabwe and South Africa

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Pandemonium at Chief Chivero's village court

2 hrs ago | 271 Views

'We are in extreme poverty' - Village heads

2 hrs ago | 187 Views

ZDAMWU embarks on regional meetings to strengthen structures

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

School of Mines encourages female graduates to join mining industry

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Chivayo donates $250,000 to John Nkomo Trust, gifts Jabulani a bakkie

3 hrs ago | 420 Views

Zimbabwe compensates farmers over land invasions

4 hrs ago | 425 Views

Zimbabwe army ordered to pay US$40 000 to torture victims

4 hrs ago | 442 Views

Harare City Council uncovers $2 million scandal

4 hrs ago | 237 Views

Mutare grapples with critical land shortage

4 hrs ago | 95 Views

Zimbabwe decentralises teachers' recruitment

4 hrs ago | 286 Views

Family fights over house acquired in 1960

4 hrs ago | 307 Views

Kombi driver jailed for killing pedestrian

4 hrs ago | 136 Views

Nepotism, corruption mar Harare land allocations

4 hrs ago | 46 Views

Fake doctor appears in court, further remanded

4 hrs ago | 113 Views

Mnangagwa vows to remove barriers to modernisation

4 hrs ago | 91 Views

Bad Zimbabwe road users to repair damages

4 hrs ago | 127 Views

Zimbabwe police question insiders over US$4m Ecobank heist

4 hrs ago | 369 Views

2 in court for stealing relief food

4 hrs ago | 51 Views

Kadewere and Chirewa Ruled Out of AFCON Qualifiers

4 hrs ago | 88 Views

Khama Billiat excited to be back in South Africa

4 hrs ago | 427 Views

Hichilema alarmed by prospects of defeat and prosecution for corruption

18 hrs ago | 1601 Views

5 guns and US$68,000 stolen in armed robberies

18 hrs ago | 1347 Views

Bulawayo to cut water supplies to just 36 hours per week for residents

18 hrs ago | 1191 Views

Iran joins the Nuclear boys club?

19 hrs ago | 2708 Views

ZiG's false promise: Debunking the gold-backed myth

19 hrs ago | 1090 Views

John Hlophe quits captured JSC

19 hrs ago | 1029 Views

Villager, conservation clash overshooting of dogs

21 hrs ago | 895 Views

Kenny Ndebele harbours personal grudges against Highlanders?

21 hrs ago | 2307 Views

EFF to refer John Steenhuisen to Parliament's Ethics Committee over his lies

22 hrs ago | 548 Views

Mbalula summons Lesufi to Luthuli House over public anti-GNU remarks

22 hrs ago | 1135 Views

Bosso fans raise over US$7,000 in day of rage protest

22 hrs ago | 1078 Views

'Dare touch Panyaza Lesufi'

23 hrs ago | 904 Views

Funeral parade for Tshinga Dube at Barbourfields Stadium

23 hrs ago | 876 Views

Menstrual cycle saves university student

23 hrs ago | 1717 Views

Bosso fans versus Farai Jere and Mutasa

23 hrs ago | 1642 Views

Zanu-PF MP ordered to pay US$3 million

23 hrs ago | 996 Views

Prophet Jonah applauds Mnangagwa's leadership style, VED gesture

23 hrs ago | 286 Views

Sounds of Soweto : A tale no of Highlanders anthems

23 hrs ago | 548 Views

Honda Fit kills one, injures 3

23 hrs ago | 613 Views

Farai Jere fast becoming the modern-day Leslie Gwindi in Bosso eyes

24 hrs ago | 728 Views

9-year-old raped during extra lessons

07 Oct 2024 at 08:22hrs | 1187 Views

Musekiwa, Maposa named in Zimbabwe T20 squad

07 Oct 2024 at 08:06hrs | 199 Views

Unethical practices stall Zimbabwe's development

07 Oct 2024 at 08:06hrs | 223 Views

Gurira in US$77,000 scam

07 Oct 2024 at 08:05hrs | 1032 Views

Chitungwiza in door-to-door drive to recover ZiG160m

07 Oct 2024 at 08:04hrs | 1659 Views