Vagabond rapes female relative

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 24-year-old man from Banket, Givemore Mwanza, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for the rape of a relative who was returning home from church. The sentence was handed down by a local magistrate after Mwanza pleaded guilty to charges of rape under section 65 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23.The incident occurred on August 15, 2024, when the female complainant encountered Mwanza at Windmill Farm. The two, familiar with each other, began walking together. However, their journey took a tragic turn when they reached an abandoned house.According to prosecutors, Mwanza armed himself with a log and struck the complainant on the head, causing her to collapse. He then dragged her into the abandoned house, where he proceeded to unclothe and sexually assault her before fleeing the scene.A medical affidavit confirming the sexual attack was presented in court, contributing to the severity of the case. The presiding magistrate emphasized the need for a deterrent sentence, highlighting the impact of such crimes on victims and the community.Mwanza's conviction serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need to address sexual violence and ensure justice for victims in the region.