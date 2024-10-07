Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'We are in extreme poverty' - Village heads

by Gideon Madzikatidze/Simbarashe Sithole recently in Mhondoro
2 hrs ago | Views
Over seventy village heads from Mhondoro have complained that they are living in abject poverty, with most of them incapacitated to an extent of compromising traditional disputes (both civil and criminal matters) judgements in favour of rich offenders to get bribes in a bid to evade possible arrest.

In a series of interviews with village heads in Chingwere area under Chief Chivero, village heads explained that they are resorting to bribes from subjects to eke a living.

"We have several subjects who have relatives and children abroad and have proven to be well resourced. Those rich families always support us during these difficult times and due to poverty, we are forced even to pass judgements in a manner that do not offend them," one of the village head said.

"We are left with no option especially when sitting for a trial involving rich subjects, we are afraid of biting the hand that is supposed to feed us. In such a process, we compromise judgements to favour those who pay us more," he added.

When interrogated if they are given an option to choose between taking bribes over ethical and moral standing when discharging their local governance duties, another village head queried that he gives priority to his welfare than anything which does not determine his economic destiny.

"My brother, it has been long since we suffered. We are not paid by the responsible authorities and it has been long when the authorities give false promises in terms of catering for our welfare," the village head said.

"I consider my welfare as the first preference when discharging my duties than adhering to ethical conduct, you die poor. We have now embarked on extorting some of our subjects before handing over disputes to chiefs," he added.

"Imagine that out of ninety (90) village heads in Chingwere under Chief Chivero, only twenty-three (23) are on payroll by the Local Government Ministry, but the rest are getting nothing. So we should devise our own means to make ends meet, we are in a jungle and do not need to pay attention to ethical conducts too much," he said.

Source - Byo24News

Must Read

Man bashed over gambling

1 hr ago | 125 Views

Open letter to President Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 177 Views

MRP threatens to disrupt Gukurahundi hearings

2 hrs ago | 139 Views

IOM Council chair visits Zimbabwe and South Africa

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Pandemonium at Chief Chivero's village court

2 hrs ago | 272 Views

ZDAMWU embarks on regional meetings to strengthen structures

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

School of Mines encourages female graduates to join mining industry

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Chivayo donates $250,000 to John Nkomo Trust, gifts Jabulani a bakkie

3 hrs ago | 420 Views

Zimbabwe compensates farmers over land invasions

4 hrs ago | 426 Views

Zimbabwe army ordered to pay US$40 000 to torture victims

4 hrs ago | 443 Views

Vagabond rapes female relative

4 hrs ago | 297 Views

Harare City Council uncovers $2 million scandal

4 hrs ago | 238 Views

Mutare grapples with critical land shortage

4 hrs ago | 95 Views

Zimbabwe decentralises teachers' recruitment

4 hrs ago | 287 Views

Family fights over house acquired in 1960

4 hrs ago | 307 Views

Kombi driver jailed for killing pedestrian

4 hrs ago | 136 Views

Nepotism, corruption mar Harare land allocations

4 hrs ago | 46 Views

Fake doctor appears in court, further remanded

4 hrs ago | 113 Views

Mnangagwa vows to remove barriers to modernisation

4 hrs ago | 91 Views

Bad Zimbabwe road users to repair damages

4 hrs ago | 127 Views

Zimbabwe police question insiders over US$4m Ecobank heist

4 hrs ago | 369 Views

2 in court for stealing relief food

4 hrs ago | 51 Views

Kadewere and Chirewa Ruled Out of AFCON Qualifiers

4 hrs ago | 88 Views

Khama Billiat excited to be back in South Africa

4 hrs ago | 427 Views

Hichilema alarmed by prospects of defeat and prosecution for corruption

18 hrs ago | 1601 Views

5 guns and US$68,000 stolen in armed robberies

18 hrs ago | 1347 Views

Bulawayo to cut water supplies to just 36 hours per week for residents

18 hrs ago | 1191 Views

Iran joins the Nuclear boys club?

19 hrs ago | 2708 Views

ZiG's false promise: Debunking the gold-backed myth

19 hrs ago | 1090 Views

John Hlophe quits captured JSC

19 hrs ago | 1029 Views

Villager, conservation clash overshooting of dogs

21 hrs ago | 895 Views

Kenny Ndebele harbours personal grudges against Highlanders?

21 hrs ago | 2307 Views

EFF to refer John Steenhuisen to Parliament's Ethics Committee over his lies

22 hrs ago | 548 Views

Mbalula summons Lesufi to Luthuli House over public anti-GNU remarks

22 hrs ago | 1135 Views

Bosso fans raise over US$7,000 in day of rage protest

22 hrs ago | 1078 Views

'Dare touch Panyaza Lesufi'

23 hrs ago | 905 Views

Funeral parade for Tshinga Dube at Barbourfields Stadium

23 hrs ago | 877 Views

Menstrual cycle saves university student

23 hrs ago | 1717 Views

Bosso fans versus Farai Jere and Mutasa

23 hrs ago | 1643 Views

Zanu-PF MP ordered to pay US$3 million

23 hrs ago | 996 Views

Prophet Jonah applauds Mnangagwa's leadership style, VED gesture

23 hrs ago | 286 Views

Sounds of Soweto : A tale no of Highlanders anthems

23 hrs ago | 548 Views

Honda Fit kills one, injures 3

23 hrs ago | 614 Views

Farai Jere fast becoming the modern-day Leslie Gwindi in Bosso eyes

24 hrs ago | 730 Views

9-year-old raped during extra lessons

07 Oct 2024 at 08:22hrs | 1187 Views

Musekiwa, Maposa named in Zimbabwe T20 squad

07 Oct 2024 at 08:06hrs | 199 Views

Unethical practices stall Zimbabwe's development

07 Oct 2024 at 08:06hrs | 223 Views

Gurira in US$77,000 scam

07 Oct 2024 at 08:05hrs | 1032 Views

Chitungwiza in door-to-door drive to recover ZiG160m

07 Oct 2024 at 08:04hrs | 1659 Views