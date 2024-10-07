Latest News Editor's Choice


Rapist drags minor in the bush gives her $1

by Simbarashe Sithole
4 hrs ago | Views
Residents of Mazowe Valley were shell-shocked after Denis Marodza (33) dragged a five-year-old girl into the bush and allegedly raped her.

The matter came to light at Bindura regional magistrates courts yesterday where Marodza was not asked to plead to the charge.

The state led by Edward Katsvairo alleged on October 4 the suspect saw children playing and approached them.

He asked the complainant to accompany him to a nearby plot and she refused.

Marodza dragged the girl into the bush and raped her before giving her one dollar to buy her silence.

The girl was heard crying by a passerby who came to her rescue and a police report was filed.

Source - Byo24News

