Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF MP accused of extorting funds from land-seeking citizens

by Gideon Madzikatidze/Simbarashe Sithole
1 hr ago | Views
BUHERA North legislator Philip Guyo (Zanu PF) is facing accusations of looting and extorting funds from desperate land-seekers in Chitungwiza to finance his 2023 electoral campaign, according to members of his disgruntled campaign team.

Speaking on condition of anonymity for fear of victimization, two former campaign team members revealed that they have decided to expose the source of his electoral funding due to unpaid debts owed to them.

"The money used to secure the Buhera North constituency was taken from proceeds in Chitungwiza, where he illegally parcelled out land to home-seekers. Over a million US dollars was collected from Chitungwiza and channeled into his Buhera North campaign," one source stated.

"Several illegal settlements in Chitungwiza were established by Guyo, and many of his close associates are known land barons. Money from these illegal settlements was extracted from desperate home-seekers, benefiting politicians, voters, and local leaders, including village heads, in the run-up to the elections," the source added.

"We have evidence to support our claims, and he knows he was involved with land barons in Chitungwiza, so he cannot deny it. Some of us were assigned to collect these funds on his behalf, especially when he was busy, but he failed to compensate us adequately," the source said.

Council services in Chitungwiza, a sprawling municipality that developed from three townships after independence, have deteriorated for years. Authorities have struggled to provide social housing, maintain roads and traffic lights, address chronic water shortages, or repair burst sewage pipes.

When contacted for comment, Guyo did not respond to questions sent to him. Repeated attempts to reach him by phone were unsuccessful.

Zanu PF has been implicated in using land as an electoral tool to retain power by enticing voters with partitioned residential stands as tokens of appreciation during elections.



Source - Byo24News

Must Read

Ingwebu Breweries faces backlash for unpaid transporters as it invests in own trucks

2 hrs ago | 211 Views

Rapist drags minor in the bush gives her $1

4 hrs ago | 434 Views

Man bashed over gambling

6 hrs ago | 498 Views

Open letter to President Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 801 Views

MRP threatens to disrupt Gukurahundi hearings

6 hrs ago | 503 Views

IOM Council chair visits Zimbabwe and South Africa

7 hrs ago | 260 Views

Pandemonium at Chief Chivero's village court

7 hrs ago | 984 Views

'We are in extreme poverty' - Village heads

7 hrs ago | 549 Views

ZDAMWU embarks on regional meetings to strengthen structures

7 hrs ago | 123 Views

School of Mines encourages female graduates to join mining industry

7 hrs ago | 137 Views

Chivayo donates $250,000 to John Nkomo Trust, gifts Jabulani a bakkie

8 hrs ago | 979 Views

Zimbabwe compensates farmers over land invasions

9 hrs ago | 729 Views

Zimbabwe army ordered to pay US$40 000 to torture victims

9 hrs ago | 797 Views

Vagabond rapes female relative

9 hrs ago | 465 Views

Harare City Council uncovers $2 million scandal

9 hrs ago | 401 Views

Mutare grapples with critical land shortage

9 hrs ago | 143 Views

Zimbabwe decentralises teachers' recruitment

9 hrs ago | 425 Views

Family fights over house acquired in 1960

9 hrs ago | 471 Views

Kombi driver jailed for killing pedestrian

9 hrs ago | 208 Views

Nepotism, corruption mar Harare land allocations

9 hrs ago | 71 Views

Fake doctor appears in court, further remanded

9 hrs ago | 222 Views

Mnangagwa vows to remove barriers to modernisation

9 hrs ago | 127 Views

Bad Zimbabwe road users to repair damages

9 hrs ago | 291 Views

Zimbabwe police question insiders over US$4m Ecobank heist

9 hrs ago | 632 Views

2 in court for stealing relief food

9 hrs ago | 77 Views

Kadewere and Chirewa Ruled Out of AFCON Qualifiers

9 hrs ago | 118 Views

Khama Billiat excited to be back in South Africa

9 hrs ago | 908 Views

Hichilema alarmed by prospects of defeat and prosecution for corruption

23 hrs ago | 1870 Views

5 guns and US$68,000 stolen in armed robberies

23 hrs ago | 1399 Views

Bulawayo to cut water supplies to just 36 hours per week for residents

23 hrs ago | 1553 Views

Iran joins the Nuclear boys club?

23 hrs ago | 2861 Views

ZiG's false promise: Debunking the gold-backed myth

24 hrs ago | 1175 Views

John Hlophe quits captured JSC

24 hrs ago | 1092 Views

Villager, conservation clash overshooting of dogs

07 Oct 2024 at 14:53hrs | 929 Views

Kenny Ndebele harbours personal grudges against Highlanders?

07 Oct 2024 at 14:47hrs | 2819 Views

EFF to refer John Steenhuisen to Parliament's Ethics Committee over his lies

07 Oct 2024 at 13:53hrs | 834 Views

Mbalula summons Lesufi to Luthuli House over public anti-GNU remarks

07 Oct 2024 at 13:50hrs | 1216 Views

Bosso fans raise over US$7,000 in day of rage protest

07 Oct 2024 at 13:32hrs | 1173 Views

'Dare touch Panyaza Lesufi'

07 Oct 2024 at 12:49hrs | 1167 Views

Funeral parade for Tshinga Dube at Barbourfields Stadium

07 Oct 2024 at 12:25hrs | 919 Views

Menstrual cycle saves university student

07 Oct 2024 at 12:23hrs | 1806 Views

Bosso fans versus Farai Jere and Mutasa

07 Oct 2024 at 12:19hrs | 1919 Views

Zanu-PF MP ordered to pay US$3 million

07 Oct 2024 at 12:18hrs | 1185 Views

Prophet Jonah applauds Mnangagwa's leadership style, VED gesture

07 Oct 2024 at 12:05hrs | 297 Views

Sounds of Soweto : A tale no of Highlanders anthems

07 Oct 2024 at 12:02hrs | 636 Views

Honda Fit kills one, injures 3

07 Oct 2024 at 12:01hrs | 637 Views

Farai Jere fast becoming the modern-day Leslie Gwindi in Bosso eyes

07 Oct 2024 at 11:51hrs | 982 Views

9-year-old raped during extra lessons

07 Oct 2024 at 08:22hrs | 1215 Views

Musekiwa, Maposa named in Zimbabwe T20 squad

07 Oct 2024 at 08:06hrs | 201 Views