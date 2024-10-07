Zanu-PF MP accused of extorting funds from land-seeking citizens

News / National

by Gideon Madzikatidze/Simbarashe Sithole

BUHERA North legislator Philip Guyo (Zanu PF) is facing accusations of looting and extorting funds from desperate land-seekers in Chitungwiza to finance his 2023 electoral campaign, according to members of his disgruntled campaign team.Speaking on condition of anonymity for fear of victimization, two former campaign team members revealed that they have decided to expose the source of his electoral funding due to unpaid debts owed to them."The money used to secure the Buhera North constituency was taken from proceeds in Chitungwiza, where he illegally parcelled out land to home-seekers. Over a million US dollars was collected from Chitungwiza and channeled into his Buhera North campaign," one source stated."Several illegal settlements in Chitungwiza were established by Guyo, and many of his close associates are known land barons. Money from these illegal settlements was extracted from desperate home-seekers, benefiting politicians, voters, and local leaders, including village heads, in the run-up to the elections," the source added."We have evidence to support our claims, and he knows he was involved with land barons in Chitungwiza, so he cannot deny it. Some of us were assigned to collect these funds on his behalf, especially when he was busy, but he failed to compensate us adequately," the source said.Council services in Chitungwiza, a sprawling municipality that developed from three townships after independence, have deteriorated for years. Authorities have struggled to provide social housing, maintain roads and traffic lights, address chronic water shortages, or repair burst sewage pipes.When contacted for comment, Guyo did not respond to questions sent to him. Repeated attempts to reach him by phone were unsuccessful.Zanu PF has been implicated in using land as an electoral tool to retain power by enticing voters with partitioned residential stands as tokens of appreciation during elections.