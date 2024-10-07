Latest News Editor's Choice


Gukurahundi hearings stalls amid logistical challenges

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The Gukurahundi public outreach programme, initiated by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in July 2024, has hit a major roadblock due to unresolved logistical issues.

The programme, designed to provide a platform for Gukurahundi victims and survivors to share their grievances, has yet to commence, frustrating key stakeholders in the Matabeleland regions. Critics have accused the government of lacking genuine commitment to addressing one of Zimbabwe's most sensitive post-independence issues, citing this delay as evidence of half-hearted efforts.

Chiefs tasked with overseeing the hearings said logistical challenges, such as lack of transport, food, and allowances for participants, were hampering progress. Chief Lucas Mtshane Khumalo, President of the Chiefs' Council of Zimbabwe, confirmed that hearings have not begun due to these unresolved issues.

"We have not started, and we do not know when we will. There are still logistics that have not been concluded," Chief Khumalo told NewsDay.

Chief Khulumani Mathema of Matabeleland South had raised concerns during the July launch, emphasizing that the programme needed a proper budget to move forward.

"I made it clear that a budget is needed for the programme. There is no programme that can succeed without a budget. It's like trying to start a car without petrol," Chief Mathema said.

He added that, to date, there has been no mention of a budget, making it difficult to conduct any meaningful outreach efforts.

Political and human rights activists have voiced skepticism about the government's sincerity in resolving the Gukurahundi issue. Development practitioner Thembelani Dube pointed out that an extensive project like this requires substantial resources.

"There is no way the process can kick off if the resources are inadequate," Dube commented.

Meanwhile, the Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services secretary Ndavaningi Mangwana referred all inquiries to Attorney General Virginia Mabhiza, who heads the outreach programme's secretariat but is currently out of the country on official business.

Bulawayo-based political analyst Samukele Hadebe highlighted that the lack of clear timelines, budget allocations, and legislative framework for the programme has contributed to the delays.

"Administratively, the programme never had a clear roll-out plan. If there were timelines and budget allocations, they were hidden from the public," Hadebe noted.

Human rights activist Effie Ncube expressed concern that the delay could erode public confidence in the process. "The delay is raising many questions among the people, which may undermine trust in the programme."

The Gukurahundi massacres, which took place in the 1980s, saw over 20,000 people killed in Matabeleland and Midlands provinces as the government sought to quell a rebellion by dissidents. Critics have described the operation, conducted by the North Korean-trained 5th Brigade, as an attempt to consolidate power and push for a one-party state. The late President Robert Mugabe later referred to the atrocities as a "moment of madness," but never issued an official apology.

When launching the outreach programme in July, Mnangagwa pledged that Gukurahundi would not be a mere "footnote of history," and described the tragic chapter as a stark reminder of the fragility of unity in Zimbabwe.

However, with logistical challenges stalling progress, the initiative's future remains uncertain, fueling concerns that a full resolution to the Gukurahundi issue is still far off.

Source - newsday

