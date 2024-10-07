Tshabangu disputes Welshman Ncube's acting presidency

News / National

by Staff reporter

The leadership crisis within the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has intensified, with Sengezo Tshabangu, who claims to be the Interim Secretary General of the party, denying that Professor Welshman Ncube is the acting president of the CCC. This comes amid a fierce legal battle over the party's leadership and the control of crucial funds.Tshabangu is locked in a power struggle with a faction loyal to Nelson Chamisa, which has taken legal action to prevent the disbursement of ZWL$22,116,500 under the Political Parties (Finance) Act. The Chamisa-aligned faction insists that Tshabangu has no authority over the party, especially after claiming Chamisa resigned as leader in January.Led by Youngerson Matete, the Chamisa faction has filed an urgent court application against the Ministries of Finance and Justice, seeking to block the release of the funds to Tshabangu or any other party they deem unauthorised to represent the CCC.The faction further alleges that Tshabangu's recent decisions, including the recalling of elected members of Parliament, were illegitimate and lacked any legal basis.In the midst of this legal tug-of-war, Professor Welshman Ncube has filed a request to join the case, asserting that he is the rightful acting president of the CCC. Ncube claims that his role in the leadership is crucial to resolving the party's disputes and that he has a direct interest in the outcome of the case.In his affidavit, Ncube stated: "This is an application to join the proceedings under case number HCH4235/24, filed by the CCC and Youngerson Matete on 27 September 2024." He also mentioned that he learned about the case through media reports.Ncube argued that his inclusion in the case would help avoid further litigation and ensure all parties with legal standing are represented. However, Tshabangu has rejected Ncube's claim, asserting that the party's constitution does not support Ncube's claim to the presidency.Tshabangu emphasized that, according to CCC's constitution, an acting president can only be appointed through an extraordinary congress, which Ncube has not convened. He also stated that Ncube's term of office expired in May 2024, making any claim to the presidency invalid."The officials elected at the Gweru 2019 congress held office for five years, which expired on 27 May 2024," Tshabangu stated. "Therefore, Prof Ncube's term of office has ended, and he is not the acting president of the CCC."Tshabangu also revealed that several meetings were held with Ncube and other party leaders to discuss restoring the party's legal standing and leadership structure. Despite these efforts, Ncube allegedly rejected proposals aimed at resolving the internal disputes, leading to the continued stalemate.Tshabangu further accused Ncube of failing to engage with key court cases regarding the party, questioning Ncube's sudden interest, particularly in matters concerning party finances."If he truly has a direct and substantial interest in the party, why has he not participated in any of the over 60 court cases involving recalls and by-elections?" Tshabangu said. "His sudden interest coincides with the issue of funds."The leadership battle has thrown Zimbabwe's main opposition party into disarray, with both factions scrambling for control. As the legal dispute drags on, the future of the CCC remains uncertain, and the party's ability to unify ahead of future elections appears increasingly fragile.