Khupe engages Mthuli Ncube to boost cancer treatment in Zimbabwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

Former Deputy Prime Minister and cancer advocate, Dr. Thokozani Khupe, has revealed that she has successfully engaged the Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Professor Mthuli Ncube, on allocating funds towards improving cancer treatment in Zimbabwe. Dr. Khupe shared that the Minister has committed to using revenues from the sugar tax to invest in state-of-the-art medical equipment and cancer research.In an interview on CITE's The View, Khupe explained, "I spoke to the Minister of Finance, and he agreed to help. He informed me that they have ring-fenced money from the sugar tax, which will be used to purchase advanced medical equipment and conduct essential research. Our scientists need to focus on developing treatments for cancer at all stages."Dr. Khupe, who is the Patron of the Thokozani Khupe Cancer Foundation and also serves as a Member of Parliament for Bulawayo, emphasized her vision for Zimbabwe to become a leader in cancer treatment across the region."My dream is for Zimbabwe to lead in cancer treatment, so that people from other regions come here instead of us going to South Africa, India, or the UK. Treatment must be available, accessible, and affordable here in Zimbabwe," she added.Equipment Shortages and Diagnostic ChallengesDr. Khupe highlighted the severe shortage of functional diagnostic equipment in public hospitals, pointing out instances where mammogram machines at Mpilo Central Hospital were not operational, forcing patients to seek expensive care at private facilities."We have educated people to self-examine, but when they find something wrong and go to a hospital, what then? Mpilo's equipment wasn't working, and the same goes for Parirenyatwa. We need functional, state-of-the-art equipment like combined CT and PET scans, mammograms, and radiation machines to provide accurate diagnoses and the right treatment," Khupe explained.Sharing her personal journey, Khupe recounted how she received multiple incorrect diagnoses in Zimbabwe, South Africa, and India before finally being accurately diagnosed with lobular breast cancer in the UK, thanks to more advanced diagnostic tools."The importance of getting the right diagnosis cannot be overstated. It leads to the right treatment and can prolong life. Sadly, when people get the wrong diagnosis, it often leads to death," Khupe emphasized.Focus on Research and DevelopmentIn addition to equipment, Dr. Khupe stressed the importance of research and development, urging the government to invest in cancer research to develop new medications and treatments."As much as we need state-of-the-art equipment, we also need medication for all types of cancer. Research and development are crucial to keeping us ahead of the disease. We need new medications so that we always have options when one treatment stops working," she stated.Khupe urged Zimbabwe to follow the example of other countries leading in cancer research and treatment."Development is not rocket science, it's discovering what other people did, copying from other people. Let's copy from the UK. I am appealing to the government to make sure they put more money into research and development, particularly on cancer, so that we can come up with cancer medications," she urged.A Regional Cancer Treatment HubDr. Khupe highlighted the importance of ensuring that Mpilo and Parirenyatwa hospitals, which are the country's major cancer referral centers, are fully equipped to handle cancer cases."Someone would rather travel from Binga to Mpilo for treatment than for them to travel from Binga to South Africa, the UK, or India. Someone would rather travel from Chipinge to Parirenyatwa than go to the UK," she said.Promoting Traditional Foods for HealthKhupe also commended the First Lady's efforts in promoting traditional foods as part of a healthy lifestyle, linking good nutrition to cancer prevention."When I was in India, one of the doctors said the best medication is one's food. Once your body is nourished, it can fight any disease, but when malnourished, you can easily succumb," Khupe noted.She encouraged Zimbabweans to embrace the First Lady's campaign on traditional foods, saying, "I have already changed, and I am now eating more traditional foods than processed foods because processed foods contribute more to this cancer."Advocacy in ParliamentAs part of her ongoing advocacy, Dr. Khupe has brought cancer awareness to Parliament, calling on MPs to hold cancer awareness programmes in their constituencies during Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October."I raised a matter of national interest last week – calling on the Speaker to set aside a day every October to talk about cancer," she said, announcing plans for the formation of a cancer caucus in Parliament to push for better government action on cancer.Khupe also urged individuals and organizations to partner with her foundation in raising awareness, conducting research, and improving cancer treatment across Zimbabwe."The foundation has limitations, not funded by anybody but through my own initiatives. If you want to partner, you can email me at thoko63@yahoo.co.uk or call me on +263785891171," Khupe said.Her efforts continue to shine a light on the need for greater action to address cancer in Zimbabwe, with a strong push for better funding, research, and treatment infrastructure to save lives.