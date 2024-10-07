Russia mourns Tshinga Dube

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Russian Embassy in Zimbabwe has expressed its condolences following the death of liberation war stalwart, Retired Colonel Tshinga Dube, who passed away last Thursday after battling kidney failure. He was 83.In a message shared on social media platform X, the embassy paid tribute to the former freedom fighter, acknowledging his significant role in Zimbabwe's history."The Embassy of the Russian Federation to the Republic of Zimbabwe conveys the profound condolences to the bereaved family of Tshinga Dube, to the Zimbabwe Nation. Let the Dear Soul of Tshinga Dube rest in peace and forever be in our memory," the embassy posted.Retired Colonel Dube, a long-time benefactor of Highlanders Football Club (Bosso), was a revered figure in Zimbabwe for his contributions to the liberation struggle and post-independence development.President Emmerson Mnangagwa conferred national hero status on Rtd Col Dube last Friday, describing his passing as a significant loss to the nation. "His death is a great loss to the country," said the President.Rtd Col Dube will be laid to rest at the National Heroes Acre tomorrow, with the country expected to come together to honor the legacy of one of its most dedicated freedom fighters. His life’s work spanned the military, politics, and philanthropy, where he made a lasting impact on the lives of many Zimbabweans.Throughout his life, Dube was recognized not only for his contributions to Zimbabwe's independence but also for his support of cultural and sporting initiatives, including his involvement with Highlanders Football Club.His passing has left a void in the hearts of many, but his legacy as a patriot and national hero will endure.