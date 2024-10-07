Prophet Madungwe in legal trouble for driving offences

News / National

by Staff reporter

In a surprising twist, prominent spiritual leader Prophet Talent Madungwe, known for his bold claims of regularly meeting with God and serving as Heaven's Defence Deputy Minister, has found himself facing the law. The Harare-based prophet allegedly side-swiped a Nissan NP300 while driving his Toyota Aqua near Harare without a valid driver's licence.Madungwe, who hails from Hatfield and often refers to himself as the "Heaven Army Commander," was charged with negligent driving and driving without a licence following the incident.According to a statement released by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on X (formerly Twitter), the prophet appeared before the Epworth Magistrates’ Court, facing two counts under the Road Traffic Act."Prophet Talent Madungwe (38) from Hatfield, in Harare, was brought before the Epworth Magistrates’ Court facing 2 counts of contravening the Road Traffic Act i.e. driving without a valid licence and negligent driving," read the NPA statement.The incident occurred on August 6, 2024, around 10:20 am, when Madungwe allegedly turned out of his home and collided with the Nissan NP300 on a strip road near Airport Road. While the Nissan sustained minor damage to its load box, it was discovered that Madungwe was driving without a valid licence at the time.The spiritual leader was remanded to October 9, 2024, for sentencing.This is not the first time Madungwe has made headlines. In May 2024, he was reportedly embroiled in a dispute with his landlord over unpaid rent, claiming that he was being targeted by the devil. His unusual religious proclamations and controversial statements have kept him in the public eye, but this latest legal trouble has cast a shadow over his leadership.Driving without a valid licence and negligent driving are serious offences in Zimbabwe, and offenders may face penalties including fines or imprisonment, depending on the severity of the case.