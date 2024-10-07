Zimbabwe working on land tenure reforms

News / National

by Staff reporter

In a major development aimed at empowering farmers, the Government has announced plans to issue bankable and transferable land tenure documents to all beneficiaries of the Land Reform Programme. The initiative is designed to help farmers access affordable financing and invest in their land, a challenge that has long hindered agricultural productivity in Zimbabwe.The announcement was made by Minister of Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services, Dr. Jenfan Muswere, during a post-cabinet media briefing in Harare on Tuesday. The new land tenure system aims to provide security of tenure to farmers, enabling them to use their land as collateral for loans and other forms of credit.“The Land Reform Programme was implemented at the turn of the millennium to correct colonial imbalances in land ownership. However, access to finance has remained a challenge for many beneficiaries. To address this, the government will introduce a new system of land tenure documents that will be both bankable and transferable,” said Dr. Muswere.A cabinet oversight committee, chaired by Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, has been established to lead the process, ensuring that the reforms are effectively implemented.The Land Reform Programme, which redistributed land from the white minority to the black majority, has been a cornerstone of Zimbabwe's efforts to redress historical land inequalities. However, the lack of secure land tenure has often been cited as a barrier to accessing credit and investing in land development.The introduction of bankable land tenure documents is expected to stimulate increased agricultural investment and improve productivity in the sector, which remains the backbone of Zimbabwe's economy.In addition to the land tenure reforms, the cabinet also received a briefing on the prices and availability of basic commodities in the country, following recent recommendations by the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC). The Ministry of Industry and Commerce assured the public that it will continue to monitor the situation and engage stakeholders to ensure market-relevant interventions are put in place to stabilize prices.The government's latest moves reflect a broader effort to support farmers, enhance food security, and drive economic growth through agricultural development.