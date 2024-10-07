Iran 'fully prepared' for war

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Islamic Republic is not seeking an escalation but is ready for any scenario, according to Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas AraghchiIran does not want an escalation of tensions in the Middle East and supports efforts for a ceasefire but is fully prepared for war, the country's foreign minister, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, has stated.The Islamic Republic launched a barrage of missiles at Israel last Tuesday, striking a number of military bases in what Tehran said was a response to recent Israeli killings of Hamas and Hezbollah leaders. Israel vowed a "serious and significant" strike in reprisal."We have stated many times that Iran does not want to increase tension, although we are not afraid of war, we are fully prepared…" Araghchi told reporters on Tuesday in Tehran on the sidelines of the 'Al-Aqsa Storm; The Beginning of Nasrallah' conference."We are ready for any scenario, the armed forces are fully prepared," Araghchi stressed. He, however, noted that Iran's policy is to stop the hostilities and reach an "acceptable ceasefire."According to Mehr News, the top diplomat said at the conference on Tuesday that Israel should not test Tehran's will. He warned that any attack on Iran would be met with a crushing response.The Iranian military has prepared "at least ten" scenarios for a possible Israeli strike, according to media reports on Monday.Iran has ‘at least ten' plans for Israeli attack - mediaThe Iranian parliament is reportedly drafting a so-called 'resistance pact' to bolster regional security and counter potential external threats, particularly from the US and Israel. According to the Tehran Times, citing the text of the proposal, all member countries will be required to provide comprehensive support - including military, economic, and political assistance - should any member come under attack from Israel or its allies.Monday marked the one-year anniversary of the raid into southern Israel by Hamas, which claimed some 1,200 lives. The Jewish State responded by declaring war on the Gaza-based militant group and imposing a near-total siege on the enclave. Nearly 42,000 Palestinians have been killed, most of them women and children, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.Tensions have also risen between Israel and neighboring Muslim countries, which have sided with the Palestinians. Earlier this month, Israel launched a ground operation in Lebanon and has targeted the leadership of the Hezbollah organization.