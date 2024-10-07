Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Iran 'fully prepared' for war

by Staff reporter
51 mins ago | Views
The Islamic Republic is not seeking an escalation but is ready for any scenario, according to Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi

Iran does not want an escalation of tensions in the Middle East and supports efforts for a ceasefire but is fully prepared for war, the country's foreign minister, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, has stated.

The Islamic Republic launched a barrage of missiles at Israel last Tuesday, striking a number of military bases in what Tehran said was a response to recent Israeli killings of Hamas and Hezbollah leaders. Israel vowed a "serious and significant" strike in reprisal.

"We have stated many times that Iran does not want to increase tension, although we are not afraid of war, we are fully prepared…" Araghchi told reporters on Tuesday in Tehran on the sidelines of the 'Al-Aqsa Storm; The Beginning of Nasrallah' conference.

"We are ready for any scenario, the armed forces are fully prepared," Araghchi stressed. He, however, noted that Iran's policy is to stop the hostilities and reach an "acceptable ceasefire."

According to Mehr News, the top diplomat said at the conference on Tuesday that Israel should not test Tehran's will. He warned that any attack on Iran would be met with a crushing response.

The Iranian military has prepared "at least ten" scenarios for a possible Israeli strike, according to media reports on Monday.
Iran has ‘at least ten' plans for Israeli attack - media

The Iranian parliament is reportedly drafting a so-called 'resistance pact' to bolster regional security and counter potential external threats, particularly from the US and Israel. According to the Tehran Times, citing the text of the proposal, all member countries will be required to provide comprehensive support - including military, economic, and political assistance - should any member come under attack from Israel or its allies.

Monday marked the one-year anniversary of the raid into southern Israel by Hamas, which claimed some 1,200 lives. The Jewish State responded by declaring war on the Gaza-based militant group and imposing a near-total siege on the enclave. Nearly 42,000 Palestinians have been killed, most of them women and children, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

Tensions have also risen between Israel and neighboring Muslim countries, which have sided with the Palestinians. Earlier this month, Israel launched a ground operation in Lebanon and has targeted the leadership of the Hezbollah organization.

Source - RT

Must Read

A historic homecoming: Vahera restoration Genealogy Association announces pilgrimage to Gombe Hill

32 mins ago | 16 Views

Zimbabwe permits resettled farmers to sell land

33 mins ago | 60 Views

Zimbabwe gazettes new limit on cash exports

36 mins ago | 31 Views

Tshinga Dube to be buried at National Heroes Acre against his will

46 mins ago | 74 Views

Zimbabwe working on land tenure reforms

1 hr ago | 63 Views

Prophet Madungwe in legal trouble for driving offences

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Russia mourns Tshinga Dube

1 hr ago | 93 Views

Khupe engages Mthuli Ncube to boost cancer treatment in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

Tshabangu disputes Welshman Ncube's acting presidency

2 hrs ago | 156 Views

Gukurahundi hearings stalls amid logistical challenges

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

The power crisis farce: Unpacking Mnangagwa's broken promise to Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 188 Views

Its a do or die encounter

3 hrs ago | 177 Views

Zimpricecheck wins fourth Value Creation Challenge

3 hrs ago | 33 Views

Zanu-PF MP accused of extorting funds from land-seeking citizens

5 hrs ago | 296 Views

Ingwebu Breweries faces backlash for unpaid transporters as it invests in own trucks

6 hrs ago | 399 Views

Rapist drags minor in the bush gives her $1

8 hrs ago | 600 Views

Man bashed over gambling

10 hrs ago | 605 Views

Open letter to President Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 1038 Views

MRP threatens to disrupt Gukurahundi hearings

11 hrs ago | 619 Views

IOM Council chair visits Zimbabwe and South Africa

11 hrs ago | 455 Views

Pandemonium at Chief Chivero's village court

11 hrs ago | 1224 Views

'We are in extreme poverty' - Village heads

11 hrs ago | 644 Views

ZDAMWU embarks on regional meetings to strengthen structures

11 hrs ago | 148 Views

School of Mines encourages female graduates to join mining industry

11 hrs ago | 175 Views

Chivayo donates $250,000 to John Nkomo Trust, gifts Jabulani a bakkie

12 hrs ago | 1271 Views

Zimbabwe compensates farmers over land invasions

13 hrs ago | 1057 Views

Zimbabwe army ordered to pay US$40 000 to torture victims

13 hrs ago | 858 Views

Vagabond rapes female relative

13 hrs ago | 503 Views

Harare City Council uncovers $2 million scandal

13 hrs ago | 442 Views

Mutare grapples with critical land shortage

13 hrs ago | 147 Views

Zimbabwe decentralises teachers' recruitment

13 hrs ago | 476 Views

Family fights over house acquired in 1960

13 hrs ago | 518 Views

Kombi driver jailed for killing pedestrian

13 hrs ago | 235 Views

Nepotism, corruption mar Harare land allocations

13 hrs ago | 77 Views

Fake doctor appears in court, further remanded

13 hrs ago | 246 Views

Mnangagwa vows to remove barriers to modernisation

13 hrs ago | 138 Views

Bad Zimbabwe road users to repair damages

13 hrs ago | 663 Views

Zimbabwe police question insiders over US$4m Ecobank heist

13 hrs ago | 919 Views

2 in court for stealing relief food

13 hrs ago | 86 Views

Kadewere and Chirewa Ruled Out of AFCON Qualifiers

13 hrs ago | 140 Views

Khama Billiat excited to be back in South Africa

13 hrs ago | 2025 Views

Hichilema alarmed by prospects of defeat and prosecution for corruption

07 Oct 2024 at 17:08hrs | 2063 Views

5 guns and US$68,000 stolen in armed robberies

07 Oct 2024 at 17:04hrs | 1432 Views

Bulawayo to cut water supplies to just 36 hours per week for residents

07 Oct 2024 at 17:04hrs | 1751 Views

Iran joins the Nuclear boys club?

07 Oct 2024 at 16:48hrs | 2932 Views

ZiG's false promise: Debunking the gold-backed myth

07 Oct 2024 at 16:36hrs | 1206 Views

John Hlophe quits captured JSC

07 Oct 2024 at 16:29hrs | 1124 Views

Villager, conservation clash overshooting of dogs

07 Oct 2024 at 14:53hrs | 938 Views

Kenny Ndebele harbours personal grudges against Highlanders?

07 Oct 2024 at 14:47hrs | 3144 Views