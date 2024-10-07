Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Tshinga Dube to be buried at National Heroes Acre against his will

by Staff reporter
50 mins ago | Views
Former minister and liberation struggle stalwart Tshinga Dube, who passed away last week in Bulawayo, will be buried tomorrow at the National Heroes Acre in Harare, despite his expressed wish to be laid to rest at Lady Stanley Cemetery in Bulawayo.

Dube, a respected war veteran and key figure in Zimbabwe's liberation history, had made it clear to his family that he wanted to be buried in Bulawayo's Lady Stanley Cemetery, which is reserved for prominent residents who contributed to the city's development. However, government authorities overruled his family's wishes, insisting on his burial at the national shrine in Harare.

Dube's son, Vusumuzi Dube, confirmed the situation, expressing his disappointment at the decision.

"My father made it clear that he did not want to be buried in Harare, but authorities bulldozed their way and imposed their will on the family, even in death," Vusumuzi Dube said.

This controversy echoes past instances involving prominent ex-ZAPU figures, including the late minister Cephas Msipa, who, despite his desire to be buried next to his wife in Gweru, was laid to rest at the National Heroes Acre in 2016 at the insistence of the late former President Robert Mugabe.

The burial site has been a point of contention for many former liberation struggle leaders, particularly from the ZAPU faction. Some, such as Welshman Mabhena and Dumiso Dabengwa, explicitly rejected the idea of being interred at the National Heroes Acre, questioning its symbolic value and expressing disdain for the partisan selection process.

Mabhena, a former ZAPU secretary-general, was known for his public statements rejecting the national shrine. "I don't want to be buried at the Heroes Acre in Harare next to corrupt people, thieves, and murderers," he once said, reflecting growing dissatisfaction with the politicization of the heroes' status.

The National Heroes Acre, once a revered symbol of Zimbabwe's liberation struggle, has faced increasing criticism over the years for what many see as a biased and politicized process of selecting national heroes. This has led to a growing number of former luminaries, especially from the ZAPU camp, rejecting burial there in favor of resting in their local communities.

Tshinga Dube's burial tomorrow at the National Heroes Acre is likely to reignite debate about the credibility of the site and its declining reputation among Zimbabwe's war veterans and citizens alike.

Source - online

Must Read

A historic homecoming: Vahera restoration Genealogy Association announces pilgrimage to Gombe Hill

37 mins ago | 20 Views

Zimbabwe permits resettled farmers to sell land

38 mins ago | 71 Views

Zimbabwe gazettes new limit on cash exports

41 mins ago | 40 Views

Iran 'fully prepared' for war

56 mins ago | 83 Views

Zimbabwe working on land tenure reforms

1 hr ago | 66 Views

Prophet Madungwe in legal trouble for driving offences

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Russia mourns Tshinga Dube

1 hr ago | 98 Views

Khupe engages Mthuli Ncube to boost cancer treatment in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Tshabangu disputes Welshman Ncube's acting presidency

2 hrs ago | 164 Views

Gukurahundi hearings stalls amid logistical challenges

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

The power crisis farce: Unpacking Mnangagwa's broken promise to Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 191 Views

Its a do or die encounter

3 hrs ago | 178 Views

Zimpricecheck wins fourth Value Creation Challenge

3 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zanu-PF MP accused of extorting funds from land-seeking citizens

5 hrs ago | 300 Views

Ingwebu Breweries faces backlash for unpaid transporters as it invests in own trucks

6 hrs ago | 402 Views

Rapist drags minor in the bush gives her $1

9 hrs ago | 601 Views

Man bashed over gambling

10 hrs ago | 606 Views

Open letter to President Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 1040 Views

MRP threatens to disrupt Gukurahundi hearings

11 hrs ago | 620 Views

IOM Council chair visits Zimbabwe and South Africa

11 hrs ago | 461 Views

Pandemonium at Chief Chivero's village court

11 hrs ago | 1226 Views

'We are in extreme poverty' - Village heads

11 hrs ago | 645 Views

ZDAMWU embarks on regional meetings to strengthen structures

11 hrs ago | 149 Views

School of Mines encourages female graduates to join mining industry

11 hrs ago | 176 Views

Chivayo donates $250,000 to John Nkomo Trust, gifts Jabulani a bakkie

12 hrs ago | 1275 Views

Zimbabwe compensates farmers over land invasions

13 hrs ago | 1060 Views

Zimbabwe army ordered to pay US$40 000 to torture victims

13 hrs ago | 860 Views

Vagabond rapes female relative

13 hrs ago | 504 Views

Harare City Council uncovers $2 million scandal

13 hrs ago | 442 Views

Mutare grapples with critical land shortage

13 hrs ago | 148 Views

Zimbabwe decentralises teachers' recruitment

13 hrs ago | 476 Views

Family fights over house acquired in 1960

13 hrs ago | 518 Views

Kombi driver jailed for killing pedestrian

13 hrs ago | 235 Views

Nepotism, corruption mar Harare land allocations

13 hrs ago | 77 Views

Fake doctor appears in court, further remanded

13 hrs ago | 246 Views

Mnangagwa vows to remove barriers to modernisation

13 hrs ago | 138 Views

Bad Zimbabwe road users to repair damages

13 hrs ago | 668 Views

Zimbabwe police question insiders over US$4m Ecobank heist

13 hrs ago | 923 Views

2 in court for stealing relief food

13 hrs ago | 86 Views

Kadewere and Chirewa Ruled Out of AFCON Qualifiers

13 hrs ago | 140 Views

Khama Billiat excited to be back in South Africa

13 hrs ago | 2053 Views

Hichilema alarmed by prospects of defeat and prosecution for corruption

07 Oct 2024 at 17:08hrs | 2063 Views

5 guns and US$68,000 stolen in armed robberies

07 Oct 2024 at 17:04hrs | 1432 Views

Bulawayo to cut water supplies to just 36 hours per week for residents

07 Oct 2024 at 17:04hrs | 1757 Views

Iran joins the Nuclear boys club?

07 Oct 2024 at 16:48hrs | 2934 Views

ZiG's false promise: Debunking the gold-backed myth

07 Oct 2024 at 16:36hrs | 1207 Views

John Hlophe quits captured JSC

07 Oct 2024 at 16:29hrs | 1124 Views

Villager, conservation clash overshooting of dogs

07 Oct 2024 at 14:53hrs | 938 Views

Kenny Ndebele harbours personal grudges against Highlanders?

07 Oct 2024 at 14:47hrs | 3154 Views