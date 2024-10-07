Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe permits resettled farmers to sell land

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
Zimbabwe's government announced a major shift to its land policy on Tuesday, allowing beneficiaries of its land reforms to sell or transfer their farms - but only to "indigenous Zimbabweans."

Ministers speaking after a meeting of the cabinet in Harare said the new policy was aimed at "unlocking value."

All farmers who benefited from land reforms launched in 2000 will now be issued with a "bankable, registrable and transferable document of tenure," said information minister Jenfan Muswere.

He said the government was simultaneously putting an "indefinite moratorium on the issuance of any new 99-year leases or permits for agricultural land."

The announcement appeared to herald the end of Zimbabwe's land reform programme which saw large swathes of land being seized from white land owners and parcelled out free of charge to indigenous blacks.

Here is Muswere's announcement in full:

"There have been varying levels of accountability from the farmers with a significant proportion of the farmers feeling no obligation to pay back loans advanced.

"Consequently, the government has remained saddled with debt emanating from unpaid agricultural loans by many farmers.

The menace of land barons who have little or no regard for our town and country planning laws and policies has put a strain on the local authorities' infrastructure. The land barons develop haphazard and unplanned settlements with no basic services such as water, electricity, sewer reticulation and stormwater drainage.

"Against this background and in line with section 292 of the constitution read together with sections 289, 293 and 294 that obligates the state to give security of tenure to every person and to alienate for value agricultural land among other requirements, the government will implement the following measures:

"All land held by beneficiaries of the land reform programme under 99-year leases; offer letters and permits will now be held under a bankable, registrable and transferable document of tenure to be issued by the government of Zimbabwe to beneficiaries. As such, beneficiaries of the land reform programme will now have enhanced security of tenure to the land they legitimately hold.

"This new policy will invariably be informed by the following guidelines:

"Priority will be given to veterans of the liberation struggle, women and youths. Security of tenure to all agricultural land regularised under this programme will at all times only be transferable among indigenous Zimbabwe. The land targeted for the new land tenure system will exclude communal land that is under the jurisdiction of traditional chiefs. Accordingly, the government hereby issues an indefinite moratorium on the issuance of any new 99-year leases or permits for agricultural land."

Source - zimlive

Must Read

A historic homecoming: Vahera restoration Genealogy Association announces pilgrimage to Gombe Hill

7 secs ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe gazettes new limit on cash exports

4 mins ago | 1 Views

Tshinga Dube to be buried at National Heroes Acre against his will

13 mins ago | 14 Views

Iran 'fully prepared' for war

19 mins ago | 13 Views

Zimbabwe working on land tenure reforms

33 mins ago | 25 Views

Prophet Madungwe in legal trouble for driving offences

39 mins ago | 26 Views

Russia mourns Tshinga Dube

41 mins ago | 41 Views

Khupe engages Mthuli Ncube to boost cancer treatment in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 55 Views

Tshabangu disputes Welshman Ncube's acting presidency

1 hr ago | 95 Views

Gukurahundi hearings stalls amid logistical challenges

1 hr ago | 26 Views

The power crisis farce: Unpacking Mnangagwa's broken promise to Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 172 Views

Its a do or die encounter

3 hrs ago | 169 Views

Zimpricecheck wins fourth Value Creation Challenge

3 hrs ago | 33 Views

Zanu-PF MP accused of extorting funds from land-seeking citizens

5 hrs ago | 281 Views

Ingwebu Breweries faces backlash for unpaid transporters as it invests in own trucks

6 hrs ago | 389 Views

Rapist drags minor in the bush gives her $1

8 hrs ago | 593 Views

Man bashed over gambling

10 hrs ago | 603 Views

Open letter to President Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 1014 Views

MRP threatens to disrupt Gukurahundi hearings

10 hrs ago | 612 Views

IOM Council chair visits Zimbabwe and South Africa

10 hrs ago | 432 Views

Pandemonium at Chief Chivero's village court

10 hrs ago | 1199 Views

'We are in extreme poverty' - Village heads

10 hrs ago | 638 Views

ZDAMWU embarks on regional meetings to strengthen structures

10 hrs ago | 147 Views

School of Mines encourages female graduates to join mining industry

11 hrs ago | 173 Views

Chivayo donates $250,000 to John Nkomo Trust, gifts Jabulani a bakkie

11 hrs ago | 1256 Views

Zimbabwe compensates farmers over land invasions

12 hrs ago | 1009 Views

Zimbabwe army ordered to pay US$40 000 to torture victims

12 hrs ago | 854 Views

Vagabond rapes female relative

12 hrs ago | 497 Views

Harare City Council uncovers $2 million scandal

12 hrs ago | 440 Views

Mutare grapples with critical land shortage

12 hrs ago | 147 Views

Zimbabwe decentralises teachers' recruitment

12 hrs ago | 470 Views

Family fights over house acquired in 1960

12 hrs ago | 512 Views

Kombi driver jailed for killing pedestrian

12 hrs ago | 230 Views

Nepotism, corruption mar Harare land allocations

12 hrs ago | 77 Views

Fake doctor appears in court, further remanded

12 hrs ago | 242 Views

Mnangagwa vows to remove barriers to modernisation

12 hrs ago | 137 Views

Bad Zimbabwe road users to repair damages

12 hrs ago | 617 Views

Zimbabwe police question insiders over US$4m Ecobank heist

12 hrs ago | 884 Views

2 in court for stealing relief food

12 hrs ago | 86 Views

Kadewere and Chirewa Ruled Out of AFCON Qualifiers

12 hrs ago | 138 Views

Khama Billiat excited to be back in South Africa

12 hrs ago | 1838 Views

Hichilema alarmed by prospects of defeat and prosecution for corruption

07 Oct 2024 at 17:08hrs | 2048 Views

5 guns and US$68,000 stolen in armed robberies

07 Oct 2024 at 17:04hrs | 1426 Views

Bulawayo to cut water supplies to just 36 hours per week for residents

07 Oct 2024 at 17:04hrs | 1718 Views

Iran joins the Nuclear boys club?

07 Oct 2024 at 16:48hrs | 2927 Views

ZiG's false promise: Debunking the gold-backed myth

07 Oct 2024 at 16:36hrs | 1203 Views

John Hlophe quits captured JSC

07 Oct 2024 at 16:29hrs | 1115 Views

Villager, conservation clash overshooting of dogs

07 Oct 2024 at 14:53hrs | 937 Views

Kenny Ndebele harbours personal grudges against Highlanders?

07 Oct 2024 at 14:47hrs | 3102 Views