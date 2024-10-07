Latest News Editor's Choice


Harare team being pushed to the top of the league

by Staff reporter
31 mins ago | Views
Northern Region Soccer League (NRSL) title-contenders Scottland have been awarded the points for their abandoned match against Karoi United, bringing them to within two points of log leaders MWOS. While the official ruling is expected to be confirmed today, Zimpapers Sports Hub can exclusively reveal that Scottland will receive the points on a 3-0 scoreline, taking their tally to 69, just behind MWOS, who lead with 71 points.

The decision was made by a three-member NRSL independent tribunal following an in-depth review of arguments from both clubs and match officials' reports. The match, held on September 15, was abandoned with eight minutes remaining after referee Matthew Dingo was struck by a missile, reportedly thrown by a Karoi United fan. The object hit Dingo in the groin, forcing him to the ground and requiring medical attention. He was subsequently escorted to the changing room to escape further attacks from the angry home crowd.

The incident occurred when Dingo attempted to issue a yellow card to Karoi United goalkeeper Roy Monze for time-wasting, with the match tied at 1-1. The tribunal ruled that Karoi United were responsible for causing the abandonment of the match, leading to the decision to award Scottland a 3-0 victory and the full three points.

A legal expert specializing in sports law commented on the ruling, emphasizing that teams must earn points on the field, but in cases where a match is abandoned, a disciplinary process determines whether misconduct occurred. "There are set rules and regulations which must be applied in the event of a breach. If a team is found responsible for causing the abandonment, the match is generally awarded to the opposing team on a 3-0 scoreline," said the expert.

The abandoned match was marred by disorder both before and during the game. In his match report, commissioner Kanzvimbo Kanzvimbo noted that Karoi United locked Scottland's team bus out of Chikangwe Stadium, sparking physical altercations between officials from both clubs. Kanzvimbo himself was pelted with bottles and threatened by Karoi United fans, who also threw missiles at the Scottland technical bench.

Karoi United's goalkeeper Monze reportedly delayed the game several times by feigning injuries, prompting warnings from the referee. It was during one such instance, at the 82nd minute, that fans launched the missile attack that incapacitated Dingo, leading to the match being called off.

Following the incident, Dingo had to be carried off the pitch as missiles continued to rain down, and the referees were forced to take refuge in the changing rooms. Kanzvimbo noted that Karoi United fans surrounded the changing rooms, demanding the release of the match officials, and that he was sprinkled with unknown substances while trying to ensure the safety of the players and officials.

Scottland's team bus was eventually escorted out of the stadium by additional police officers who arrived around 6 p.m. to restore order.

With six matches remaining in the NRSL season, Scottland are now just two points behind MWOS, setting up a thrilling finish to the campaign. The points awarded in the abandoned match could prove crucial in the title race, but questions remain over fan behavior and the enforcement of regulations to prevent future incidents of violence.

Source - the herald

