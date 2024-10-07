Nakamba returns for AFCON qualifiers

News / National

by Staff reporter

After missing the start of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying campaign, Zimbabwe captain Marvelous Nakamba has made a timely return to the Warriors camp, eager to contribute to the team's quest for a spot in next year's tournament in Morocco. The England-based midfielder had been sidelined by a long-term knee injury but has now fully recovered, much to the delight of coach Michael Nees.Nakamba, who missed Zimbabwe's goalless draws against Kenya and Cameroon last month, rejoined his teammates in Johannesburg on Monday and immediately took part in training under Nees, whom he met for the first time since the German coach's appointment in August.Speaking after his second training session yesterday, Nakamba expressed his excitement to be back with the national team. "I'm delighted to be back in the national team," Nakamba said. "Everyone is pushing each other in the camp, everyone is giving everything to fight for the badge and the country."The 29-year-old midfielder also praised the young talent in the squad, emphasizing the importance of teamwork and mentorship. "We have some new young players coming in. They are very good, and we, as senior players, are helping them settle in. We are a group, we are family, and it's good to see the youngsters stepping up."Zimbabwe are still in the running for a place at the 2025 AFCON finals after collecting two points from their opening matches in Uganda. The Warriors held both Kenya and five-time African champions Cameroon to 0-0 draws, placing them in third position in Group J. Kenya and Cameroon, who are tied at the top with four points each, could see the standings shift significantly after the upcoming matches.Looking ahead to the crucial Southern African derby against Namibia, Nakamba vowed that the Warriors will fight until the end. "Of course, we always give our best to try and get positive results in every game. The first two games were tough, but we are now focused on the upcoming two games against Namibia," he said.Nakamba also shared his positive impressions of Nees, who has quickly connected with the squad. "The coach is very engaged with the players, pushing everyone to give their best. He likes to play possession football, and we are following his instructions closely."The Warriors will face Namibia tomorrow in a closed-door match, as Namibia was unable to secure funds for stadium security. Despite the absence of fans, Nakamba called for continued support, saying, "The fans should keep supporting the boys. We need them, and as a unit, we have a chance to achieve something positive."Another key player returning to the fold is striker Terrence Dzvukamanja, who was called up by Nees after a strong showing for his South African Premiership side SuperSport, where he recently found the back of the net. Dzvukamanja, who has yet to score for the national team in 13 appearances since his debut in 2017, is brimming with confidence ahead of the Namibia clash."It feels good to be back in the national team," said Dzvukamanja. "I'm here to help my country win and qualify for AFCON. I saw the quality at training, and I have a lot of confidence in the team. I hope everything goes well when we play against Namibia."With only the top two teams from each group qualifying for AFCON, Zimbabwe's chances hinge on their performances in the upcoming matches. The return of Nakamba and Dzvukamanja, coupled with the promise of young talent, has raised hopes for the Warriors' campaign.