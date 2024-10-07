Former policeman arrested for brutal assault on son

News / National

by Staff reporter

A former police officer has been arrested and lost custody of his four children after a video showing him brutally assaulting his 10-year-old son with an electric cable and bricks went viral on social media over the weekend.The harrowing footage prompted swift action from authorities, with the government immediately moving to place the child, along with his three siblings, in a safe environment to ensure their physical and emotional well-being.Noel Muzenda (39), a resident of Eastview suburb in Harare, was discharged from the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in December 2016 following a conviction for causing a road traffic accident while driving without a license. He is now facing charges of child abuse for the violent assault on his son, which allegedly occurred after the boy returned home late from an errand to buy tomatoes.Muzenda's ex-wife, Sarah Mafara (36), was away at a church conference in Hwedza when the incident took place. Speaking after the arrest, Mafara expressed her shock at her former husband's actions. "I was not at home when the incident occurred. He had never been this angry before," she said.ZRP spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed Muzenda's arrest and expressed gratitude to the public for providing key information. "The ZRP takes note of a viral video circulating on social media platforms in which a man is seen brutally assaulting a male juvenile. The ZRP confirms that Noel Muzenda aged 39 was arrested on October 7 in Eastview, Harare, in connection with the case."The assault reportedly took place after Muzenda found his son playing with other children instead of returning home promptly. Angered by the delay, he is alleged to have attacked the boy with an electric cable, bricks, and a piece of wire.Disturbed by the violent scene, neighbours recorded the incident and shared the video online, where it quickly spread, drawing public outrage. According to police reports, the boy sustained a swollen cheek, bruises on his back, and injuries to his right foot and ankle, although no severe external injuries were observed.Following the incident, the Department of Child Social Services intervened, removing all four of Muzenda's children from the home and relocating them to a safer environment. The children are now receiving therapeutic services aimed at restoring their physical and emotional well-being.In a statement, the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare condemned the use of violence in disciplining children and emphasized the importance of positive disciplinary methods. "Violent methods of disciplining children are strongly condemned. Families and communities are encouraged to promote discipline methods that do not cause physical, emotional, or psychological harm to children."The Ministry also urged the public to report cases of child abuse to the relevant authorities, including the Department of Social Development and the ZRP, with confidential reporting available through toll-free hotlines.The case has drawn significant attention, with calls for stricter enforcement of child protection laws to prevent similar incidents.