2 more Mbudzi bridges, roads completed

The construction of two more bridges at the Mbudzi Interchange, south of Harare, has been completed, bringing the total number of finished bridges to 11 out of the 15 required. These two bridges, located on Amalinda Road and Harare Drive, will be opened to traffic this Friday, marking a significant milestone in the ongoing project.The Mbudzi Interchange is a critical infrastructural development aimed at easing traffic congestion at the intersection of Simon Mazorodze, Chitungwiza, and High Glen Roads. These roads channel traffic from Chitungwiza, several old and new suburbs, and the busy Harare-Masvingo Highway into the city centre. The interchange, which features 13 bridges directly on-site and two additional bridges on Amalinda Road and Harare Drive, is part of a broader effort to improve traffic flow and safety in the region.The project is being executed by Tefoma Construction, a consortium of Tensor Systems, Fossil Contracting, and Masimba Construction. Previously, the area was managed by a roundabout, which could no longer handle the increasing traffic volumes, resulting in severe congestion, especially during peak hours.Speaking ahead of the opening, Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona highlighted the significance of the project. "On Friday, we will be opening two important roads under the Mbudzi Interchange. People initially doubted the project because of the name 'Mbudzi,' but the Second Republic is committed to delivering results. We will open the Amalinda Bridge and the Harare Drive Bridge," said Mhona.Minister Mhona reassured Zimbabweans that the Mbudzi Interchange is on schedule and emphasized the government's broader commitment to upgrading the nation's road network. "We are working to rehabilitate roads across the country. We have a road network of nearly 90,000 kilometers, and with the support of Zinara (Zimbabwe National Road Administration), we are making progress," he added.The minister also commended the efforts of Zinara under the leadership of Dr. George Manyaya, praising the organization's improved efficiency and financial accountability. He noted that funds are now being disbursed quickly and responsibly, contrasting past mismanagement of resources.The completion of these two bridges is expected to significantly ease traffic congestion at the Mbudzi Interchange and improve the overall efficiency of the road network in southern Harare. The entire interchange project, once completed, will mark the largest single road interchange in Zimbabwe, a vital part of the ongoing efforts to modernize and expand the country's infrastructure.