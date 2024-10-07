Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Dairibord has no plans to exit Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
34 mins ago | Views
Dairibord Holdings has firmly dismissed recent online reports suggesting that the company is planning to shut down its operations in Zimbabwe and relocate to South Africa. The group has reaffirmed its strong commitment to its Zimbabwean roots, where it has a long history of success and substantial investment.

In a press statement, Group CEO Ms. Mercy Ndoro emphasized that Dairibord has no intention of divesting from Zimbabwe. "Dairibord has a longstanding history of successfully exporting its heritage brands to South Africa and other regional markets, often falling short of meeting demand," said Ndoro. "As a result, we have initiated strategies to optimize supply and distribution channels in South Africa, but we remain firmly committed to Zimbabwe."

The statement clarified that Dairibord is focusing on capacity building to support its growth in both local and regional markets. These investments reflect the company's confidence in its future and its dedication to serving Zimbabwe, as well as expanding into regional markets such as Zambia, Botswana, and Mozambique.

Ms. Ndoro also highlighted the importance of positioning the company within the framework of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which promotes regional trade and cooperation. She explained that Dairibord's strategic moves would help generate foreign currency, benefiting both the company and the Zimbabwean economy.

As Zimbabwe's largest milk processing company, Dairibord plays a crucial role in the country's agricultural and food industries. The company collaborates with both small and large-scale farmers to boost raw milk production, contributing to Zimbabwe's import substitution strategy. Dairibord processes approximately 40% of the raw milk produced in Zimbabwe.

With production facilities in Chitungwiza, Chipinge, Harare (Simon Mazorodze), and Harare (Rekayi Tangwena), Dairibord manufactures a wide range of dairy, food, and beverage products. The company, which is listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE), remains committed to serving the interests of its primarily Zimbabwean shareholders.

Ms. Ndoro reaffirmed that Dairibord's Zimbabwean operations remain the cornerstone of its business and expansion efforts, ensuring that the company continues to provide nutritious products to both the local and regional markets.

Source - the herald

Must Read

Fire breaks out at Mbare Musika market

13 mins ago | 23 Views

Tsholotsho villagers spend nights up to quench thirsty livestock

16 mins ago | 13 Views

Pirate taxis, kombis unsafe for school pupils

17 mins ago | 6 Views

Gweru airport project stalls

18 mins ago | 10 Views

Matabeleland South hard hit by livestock deaths

19 mins ago | 6 Views

Zimbabwe teachers suffer setback in salary demands

22 mins ago | 19 Views

Muchinguri, Sanyatwe to pay army brutality victims US$38,000

23 mins ago | 11 Views

Chibaya bail hearing continues

23 mins ago | 7 Views

Disgraced Dexter Nduna forced to withdraw from parking takeover

24 mins ago | 11 Views

BCC invites investors to special economic zone

25 mins ago | 11 Views

Harare stands scandal: More details emerge

25 mins ago | 8 Views

Municipal officers acquitted

26 mins ago | 12 Views

Health ministry introduces E-health patient care

26 mins ago | 6 Views

Zanu-PF-induced pain not ending anytime soon

27 mins ago | 7 Views

Nama calls for submissions for next year's ceremony

28 mins ago | 3 Views

Bulawayo water crisis deepens

28 mins ago | 6 Views

Bosso made more profit through fan boycott?

30 mins ago | 16 Views

Mnangagwa to bury Tshinga Dube

31 mins ago | 13 Views

Zimsec upgrades examinations security

33 mins ago | 7 Views

Zimbabwe police bust 1000-member gay group

34 mins ago | 96 Views

2 more Mbudzi bridges, roads completed

35 mins ago | 20 Views

Former policeman arrested for brutal assault on son

35 mins ago | 17 Views

Nakamba returns for AFCON qualifiers

36 mins ago | 10 Views

Harare team being pushed to the top of the league

37 mins ago | 17 Views

Conundrum in SA tax law interpretation

54 mins ago | 18 Views

7 countries at risk of bankruptcy

54 mins ago | 93 Views

A historic homecoming: Vahera restoration Genealogy Association announces pilgrimage to Gombe Hill

12 hrs ago | 417 Views

Zimbabwe permits resettled farmers to sell land

12 hrs ago | 2081 Views

Zimbabwe gazettes new limit on cash exports

12 hrs ago | 1288 Views

Tshinga Dube to be buried at National Heroes Acre against his will

13 hrs ago | 1423 Views

Iran 'fully prepared' for war

13 hrs ago | 940 Views

Zimbabwe working on land tenure reforms

13 hrs ago | 280 Views

Prophet Madungwe in legal trouble for driving offences

13 hrs ago | 350 Views

Russia mourns Tshinga Dube

13 hrs ago | 303 Views

Khupe engages Mthuli Ncube to boost cancer treatment in Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 208 Views

Tshabangu disputes Welshman Ncube's acting presidency

13 hrs ago | 654 Views

Gukurahundi hearings stalls amid logistical challenges

13 hrs ago | 68 Views

The power crisis farce: Unpacking Mnangagwa's broken promise to Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 317 Views

Its a do or die encounter

15 hrs ago | 254 Views

Zimpricecheck wins fourth Value Creation Challenge

15 hrs ago | 40 Views

Zanu-PF MP accused of extorting funds from land-seeking citizens

17 hrs ago | 367 Views

Ingwebu Breweries faces backlash for unpaid transporters as it invests in own trucks

18 hrs ago | 564 Views

Rapist drags minor in the bush gives her $1

20 hrs ago | 664 Views

Man bashed over gambling

22 hrs ago | 660 Views

Open letter to President Mnangagwa

22 hrs ago | 1185 Views

MRP threatens to disrupt Gukurahundi hearings

22 hrs ago | 735 Views

IOM Council chair visits Zimbabwe and South Africa

22 hrs ago | 774 Views

Pandemonium at Chief Chivero's village court

23 hrs ago | 1397 Views

'We are in extreme poverty' - Village heads

23 hrs ago | 678 Views