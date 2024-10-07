Zimbabwe police bust 1000-member gay group

News / National

by Staff reporter

Harare police have uncovered a 1,000-member gay syndicate using a WhatsApp group named "Private Lounge" to promote illegal same-sex relationships. This revelation comes after the arrest of a 25-year-old man and a teenage boy in Highfield, Harare, who were allegedly involved in an illicit gay relationship.The man, employed at a local supermarket and residing in New Canaan, Highfield, and the teenager, a Form Four student from Glen Norah B Extension, had reportedly met through the WhatsApp group. Police investigations revealed that the teenager joined the group in January 2024, where he introduced himself and sought a partner. The man, already a member, contacted the teenager, leading to their first meeting at Machipisa Shopping Centre. Their relationship allegedly progressed in May, when they became intimate after meeting at the man's house.The teenager's father discovered love messages exchanged between the two on his son's phone and subsequently blocked the man's number. However, the man attempted to reach out to the boy using his mother's contact number, leading the father to report the matter to the police, resulting in the arrest of both parties on October 7, 2024.The adult male was taken into custody, while the teenager was released into the care of his parents pending further investigations.Zimbabwean police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrests. "We confirm that we have picked up two suspects who have assisted us in uncovering a homosexual WhatsApp group with over 1,000 members. Investigations are still ongoing," Nyathi said.Same-sex relationships remain illegal in Zimbabwe, and authorities have taken a hard stance against any activities promoting LGBT values. Earlier this year, the Government warned organisations allegedly luring youths into homosexuality with scholarships, branding them as unlawful and a violation of Zimbabwe's Christian and cultural values.In a statement from the Office of the President and Cabinet, foreign entities were accused of attempting to push "alien, anti-life, unAfrican, and unChristian values" onto Zimbabwean students. The Government has called for schools and higher learning institutions to reject any scholarships linked to LGBT activities and encouraged youths to seek support through state-sanctioned educational grants.The incident has renewed debate around the country's position on LGBT rights, with officials reaffirming their commitment to upholding Zimbabwe's laws and cultural beliefs.