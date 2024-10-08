Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa to bury Tshinga Dube

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa is today set to lead the nation in laying to rest Colonel (Rtd) Tshinga Dube, a national hero, former Cabinet Minister, and esteemed military strategist. Col (Rtd) Dube, who passed away last Thursday at the age of 83 after battling kidney failure, will be buried at the National Heroes Acre in Harare.

In a statement, the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage urged the public to come out in large numbers to pay their last respects to the decorated veteran, who played a crucial role in Zimbabwe's liberation and post-independence development.

"The nation is advised that following the conferment of national hero status on the late Col (Rtd) Tshinga Dube, his burial will be on Wednesday, 9 October 2024, at the National Heroes Acre. His Excellency, the President Dr E.D Mnangagwa will preside over this event," the ministry announced. Mourners are expected to be seated by 7 a.m.

Yesterday, the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) held a final military parade in Col (Rtd) Dube's honour at Lookout Masuku Barracks in Bulawayo. The solemn ceremony was filled with military traditions and tributes to Col Dube's lifelong dedication to Zimbabwe, with ZNA Chief of Staff (Administration Staff), Major General Emmanuel Matatu, leading the proceedings.

Maj-Gen Matatu described Col (Rtd) Dube as a pillar in the formation of the country's military, highlighting his key role in integrating liberation fighters with the former Rhodesian Army after independence in 1980.

"At the end of 1979, he was appointed to the cease-fire commission and tasked with integrating former liberation fighters and the Rhodesian Army to form the ZNA. He was appointed Commander Zimbabwe Signals and served until his retirement in 1989," said Maj-Gen Matatu.

Col (Rtd) Dube also played a significant role in strengthening SADC Allied Forces during the Democratic Republic of Congo mission (1998-2002) and later served as deputy secretary for defence, overseeing research and development. He spent 23 years as the general manager of Zimbabwe Defence Industries (ZDI), continuing to support the defence sector even after his retirement in 2012.

During the military parade, mourners, including government officials, ex-ZIPRA commanders, and family members, paid their final respects. Senior military officials laid wreaths beside Col Dube's mahogany coffin, which was draped in the national flag, as a military band played solemn tunes.

At 3.30 p.m., Col Dube's body was transported via military plane from Joshua Mqabuko International Airport to Manyame Airbase in Harare. The crowd stood in silence, hands over their hearts, as the plane ascended, symbolising the nation's respect and sorrow for a man who dedicated his life to Zimbabwe.

Ahead of today's burial, Col Dube's body lay in state at Charles Gumbo Barracks in Harare. The Russian Embassy to Zimbabwe also expressed condolences, highlighting his significant contribution to the liberation struggle, where he earned the name "Embassy" due to his frequent visits to diplomatic embassies.

Fifteen buses have been organised to ferry mourners from Bulawayo to Harare for the burial ceremony, where President Mnangagwa will lead the nation in bidding farewell to one of Zimbabwe's most distinguished military and political figures.

Source - the herald

