Bosso made more profit through fan boycott?

by Staff reporter
23 secs ago | Views
In a surprising twist, there were 400 more people at the Highlanders Clubhouse than at Barbourfields Stadium during Highlanders' 2-0 win against ZPC Kariba on Sunday. Only 1,314 people paid to watch the match live at the stadium, while 1,785 supporters flocked to the Highlanders Clubhouse for a fundraising event.

The low turnout at Barbourfields came after Highlanders fans and members suggested a boycott of the game as a protest against what they perceive as the club's unfair treatment by various stakeholders in Zimbabwean football, including the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), ZIFA, the Premier Soccer League (PSL), and local authorities. Highlanders, one of Zimbabwe's biggest and most supported football clubs, regularly attracts large crowds at both home and away matches, benefiting opposing teams, vendors, and local businesses.

The boycott followed an incident during a match against Simba Bhora, where a controversial penalty decision resulted in the game being abandoned after Highlanders refused to allow the spot-kick to be taken. In response to the protest, Highlanders officials Cecil Gwezera and Zondzi Ngosana were suspended for six weeks, intensifying fans' frustrations.

At the same time, fans at the Highlanders Clubhouse were raising funds to pay a US$6,000 fine for crowd trouble during a Chibuku Super Cup quarter-final match against Simba Bhora at Wadzanayi Stadium two weeks ago.

Gate Receipts Breakdown

According to Highlanders' treasurer Israel Moyo, the club earned US$4,779 from ticket sales for the match at Barbourfields. Of the 1,314 attendees, 1,593 tickets were sold for the "rest of ground" section at US$4 each, 153 people bought tickets for the wings at US$5, and 39 VIP tickets were sold at US$10.

At Barbourfields, approximately 89.2% of attendees bought tickets for the general seating area, while 8.6% opted for the wings and 2.2% purchased VIP tickets.

However, despite the money collected at the turnstiles, Highlanders' earnings were significantly reduced by various deductions. The club had to pay for 60 police officers on duty, Bulawayo City Council (US$850), the PSL (US$420), the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC), and ZIFA (US$256), among other expenses. After paying these entities and covering additional costs such as referees, marshals, cashiers, and bouncers, Bosso may have ended the day with little to show financially.

This situation has heightened fans' frustration, as Highlanders have consistently attracted the largest crowds in Zimbabwean football, yet the club continues to struggle financially due to high operational costs and revenue-sharing arrangements with various bodies. If there are insufficient funds to pay referees and police, arrangements are usually made to settle the debt at a later date.

The boycott has raised questions about the financial sustainability of local football clubs, particularly Highlanders, and whether reforms are needed to ensure clubs retain a larger share of matchday revenue.

Source - the herald

