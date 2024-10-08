Latest News Editor's Choice


Bulawayo water crisis deepens

by Staff reporter
30 secs ago | Views
Bulawayo residents are grappling with a severe water crisis as the Bulawayo City Council (BCC) announced the extension of the water-shedding schedule from 120 hours to 130 hours per week, effective today. This change affects all areas, including those previously exempt from water cuts, such as industrial zones and the central business district.

The BCC's decision to broaden the water-shedding program has raised alarm among residents, with fears of a potential disease outbreak in a city already struggling with numerous public health challenges. The council has acknowledged the worsening situation, emphasizing that residents cannot rely on the new schedule as efforts continue to stabilize the city's water supply.

Bulawayo's water supply has faced a gradual decline over the years due to various factors, including population growth, climate change, and mismanagement of resources. Just last week, BCC decommissioned the Upper Ncema Dam, the second reservoir to close since the Umzingwane Dam was shut down in November last year, both reaching critical low water levels.

A recent tour by a Chronicle news crew revealed that many residents are resorting to unsafe water sources. In Old Lobengula, for instance, individuals were seen collecting water from a leaking pipe for drinking and domestic use.

Local resident Ms. Mulape Mbela, a mother of two, expressed her despair, saying, "We haven't had tap water for nearly a month, and we've been forced to fetch water from this burst pipe. Despite the health risks, we have no choice. We are often told to boil water before drinking or cooking, but frequent power cuts make it difficult to do so. Therefore, most people resort to using dirty water, without taking the necessary precautions."

Mr. Ricky Mafu echoed similar concerns, highlighting the heightened risk of disease outbreaks like cholera, as residents use unclean containers to fetch water from communal boreholes. "Several residents come to fetch water from boreholes with unclean buckets. Despite this, they use these buckets to get water from the borehole, which serves as the primary water source for everyone," he lamented.

The Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association (BPRA) has also reported that some suburbs have gone weeks without running water. BPRA executive director Mrs. Permanent Ngoma stated, "The decommissioning of dams further exacerbates the water availability challenge. The situation is really bad as some areas go up to three weeks without tap water. We have engaged the council to frequently provide water bowsers."

In light of the crisis, acting town clerk Mrs. Sikhangele Zhou noted the need to extend the water-shedding hours. "The prevailing water situation has necessitated that the city council increase the number of hours of water shedding from 120 hours to 130 hours," she said. "During this water shortage period, we urge all residents to conserve water in their daily activities. Simple measures such as fixing leaks, minimizing water use for non-essential tasks, and reusing water wherever possible can make a significant impact."

Mrs. Zhou also mentioned that the local authority is exploring alternative water sources and strategies to tackle the ongoing water scarcity challenges. Recently, a group of parliamentarians visited Bulawayo and its supply dams, witnessing the severity of the water crisis firsthand. They were informed that Lower Ncema Dam would likely be decommissioned by November, leaving the city reliant on scant supplies from the Insiza and Mtshabezi dams and inadequate inflows from the Nyamandlovu Aquifer.

The city's water crisis is largely attributed to the El Niño-induced drought, which has resulted in low rainfall across the country and diminished inflows into Bulawayo's six supply dams. To mitigate the situation, BCC has implemented strict measures, including introducing fines for exceeding daily water limits and reducing the current monthly free water allocation from 5,000 liters to 3,000 liters. Residents will also face a charge of US$4.13 per kilolitre for any usage beyond their daily allocation.

The anticipated decommissioning of Lower Ncema Dam in early November is expected to worsen the crisis, underscoring the urgent need for immediate and effective solutions to ensure a stable water supply for Bulawayo residents.

Source - the herald

