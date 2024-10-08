Nama calls for submissions for next year's ceremony

Latest News Editor's Choice


The National Arts Merit Awards (Nama) have officially opened their doors for submissions, inviting artists and cultural visionaries from across Zimbabwe to showcase their exceptional contributions to the arts and culture sector.

In a vibrant announcement on social media, Nama stated, "Calling all artists and cultural visionaries! The National Arts Merit Awards are here! Celebrate and recognise outstanding achievements in the arts and culture of Zimbabwe. Submit your entries now and let your talent shine!"

At a recent press conference in Harare, Napoleon Nyanhi, the executive director of the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ), detailed the updated submission process and the exciting changes aimed at modernising the awards.

Reflecting on the impact of technology, Nyanhi confirmed that traditional CDs and DVDs would no longer be accepted for submissions. Instead, artists are encouraged to submit their works via memory sticks or online links. "These changes to Nama are the result of a nationwide consultation process conducted by the NACZ board of directors in 2022," he explained. "We sought feedback from the arts sector on the effectiveness of the awards, culminating in two stakeholder meetings in Bulawayo and Harare. This allowed us to thoroughly interrogate the Nama categories and awarding process."

For the 2024 edition of Nama, only works of art produced between December 1, 2023, and November 30, 2024, will be accepted. The submission period is now officially open, with Nyanhi encouraging all eligible Zimbabwean nationals and residents to apply. Artists can submit their entries online or by visiting the NACZ offices directly.

As the countdown to Nama 2024 begins, artists are urged to seize this opportunity to highlight their creativity and contributions to Zimbabwe's rich cultural landscape. The submissions not only celebrate individual achievements but also aim to elevate the arts community as a whole, fostering collaboration and recognition within the vibrant tapestry of Zimbabwean culture.

Source - the herald

