Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Artisanal miner killed in cold blood

by Simbarashe Sithole in Mazowe
2 hrs ago | Views
Artisanal miner Moses Chatikita (39) was allegedly murdered in a gold rush at Watakai farm in Concession recently.

The now-deceased Chatikita was assaulted with a shovel on the head and died on the spot only to be discovered the following day by his colleagues.

Acting Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Sergeant Major Samuel Chikasha confirmed the case.

"I can confirm a murder case in Concession where Chatikita was fatally assaulted by a yet-to-be-identified suspect in a gold dispute," Chikasha said.

Allegations are that on September 29 the now deceased Chatikita was in having a gold claim discussion with his colleagues when a machete-wielding illegal miners arrived and started attacking them around 11pm.

Other artisanal miners fled leaving Chatikita who eventually breathed his last on the day after the attack.

Chatikita's lifeless body was discovered the next day by his colleagues.

Source - Byo24News

Must Read

It's time African leaders were barred from foreign medical care!

38 mins ago | 51 Views

Rhema church founder dies

2 hrs ago | 310 Views

Beitbridge man gets six months jail term for poaching

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

Mthwakazi Republic Party condemns Chiminya's Monomotapa claims

2 hrs ago | 168 Views

Fire breaks out at Mbare Musika market

4 hrs ago | 573 Views

Tsholotsho villagers spend nights up to quench thirsty livestock

4 hrs ago | 294 Views

Pirate taxis, kombis unsafe for school pupils

4 hrs ago | 193 Views

Gweru airport project stalls

4 hrs ago | 262 Views

Matabeleland South hard hit by livestock deaths

4 hrs ago | 117 Views

Zimbabwe teachers suffer setback in salary demands

4 hrs ago | 365 Views

Muchinguri, Sanyatwe to pay army brutality victims US$38,000

4 hrs ago | 204 Views

Chibaya bail hearing continues

4 hrs ago | 81 Views

Disgraced Dexter Nduna forced to withdraw from parking takeover

4 hrs ago | 217 Views

BCC invites investors to special economic zone

4 hrs ago | 56 Views

Harare stands scandal: More details emerge

4 hrs ago | 131 Views

Municipal officers acquitted

4 hrs ago | 85 Views

Health ministry introduces E-health patient care

4 hrs ago | 40 Views

Zanu-PF-induced pain not ending anytime soon

4 hrs ago | 61 Views

Nama calls for submissions for next year's ceremony

4 hrs ago | 15 Views

Bulawayo water crisis deepens

4 hrs ago | 50 Views

Bosso made more profit through fan boycott?

4 hrs ago | 144 Views

Mnangagwa to bury Tshinga Dube

4 hrs ago | 142 Views

Zimsec upgrades examinations security

4 hrs ago | 75 Views

Zimbabwe police bust 1000-member gay group

4 hrs ago | 1782 Views

Dairibord has no plans to exit Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 71 Views

2 more Mbudzi bridges, roads completed

4 hrs ago | 126 Views

Former policeman arrested for brutal assault on son

4 hrs ago | 129 Views

Nakamba returns for AFCON qualifiers

4 hrs ago | 82 Views

Harare team being pushed to the top of the league

4 hrs ago | 65 Views

Conundrum in SA tax law interpretation

4 hrs ago | 56 Views

7 countries at risk of bankruptcy

4 hrs ago | 363 Views

A historic homecoming: Vahera restoration Genealogy Association announces pilgrimage to Gombe Hill

16 hrs ago | 469 Views

Zimbabwe permits resettled farmers to sell land

16 hrs ago | 3071 Views

Zimbabwe gazettes new limit on cash exports

16 hrs ago | 1636 Views

Tshinga Dube to be buried at National Heroes Acre against his will

16 hrs ago | 1677 Views

Iran 'fully prepared' for war

16 hrs ago | 1084 Views

Zimbabwe working on land tenure reforms

16 hrs ago | 297 Views

Prophet Madungwe in legal trouble for driving offences

16 hrs ago | 405 Views

Russia mourns Tshinga Dube

16 hrs ago | 340 Views

Khupe engages Mthuli Ncube to boost cancer treatment in Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 238 Views

Tshabangu disputes Welshman Ncube's acting presidency

17 hrs ago | 826 Views

Gukurahundi hearings stalls amid logistical challenges

17 hrs ago | 95 Views

The power crisis farce: Unpacking Mnangagwa's broken promise to Zimbabwe

18 hrs ago | 362 Views

Its a do or die encounter

18 hrs ago | 289 Views

Zimpricecheck wins fourth Value Creation Challenge

18 hrs ago | 43 Views

Zanu-PF MP accused of extorting funds from land-seeking citizens

20 hrs ago | 380 Views

Ingwebu Breweries faces backlash for unpaid transporters as it invests in own trucks

21 hrs ago | 628 Views

Rapist drags minor in the bush gives her $1

24 hrs ago | 685 Views

Man bashed over gambling

08 Oct 2024 at 09:59hrs | 676 Views