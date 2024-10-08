Artisanal miner killed in cold blood

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole in Mazowe

Artisanal miner Moses Chatikita (39) was allegedly murdered in a gold rush at Watakai farm in Concession recently.The now-deceased Chatikita was assaulted with a shovel on the head and died on the spot only to be discovered the following day by his colleagues.Acting Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Sergeant Major Samuel Chikasha confirmed the case."I can confirm a murder case in Concession where Chatikita was fatally assaulted by a yet-to-be-identified suspect in a gold dispute," Chikasha said.Allegations are that on September 29 the now deceased Chatikita was in having a gold claim discussion with his colleagues when a machete-wielding illegal miners arrived and started attacking them around 11pm.Other artisanal miners fled leaving Chatikita who eventually breathed his last on the day after the attack.Chatikita's lifeless body was discovered the next day by his colleagues.