Man who raped 5-year-old girl gets 20 years behind bars

by Simbarashe Sithole
2 hrs ago | Views
Mazowe-based Denis Marodza (33) was sentenced to 20 years in jail by a Bindura magistrate after he raped a five-year-old girl in the bush.

Marodza pleaded guilty to the charge.

Prosecutor Edward Katsvairo told the court that on October 4 the suspect saw children playing and approached them.

He asked the complainant to accompany him to a nearby plot and she refused.

Marodza dragged the girl in the bush and raped her before giving her one dollar to buy her silence.

The girl was heard crying by a passerby who came to her rescue and a police report was filed.


Source - Byo24News

