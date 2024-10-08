Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man kills wife over money

by Staff reporter
51 mins ago | Views
A Zvishavane man, Nobert Mhlanga, has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for the brutal murder of his wife in 2022 after a domestic dispute over money. Mhlanga, who was 38 at the time, appeared before the High Court in Gweru on charges of murder.

The court heard that on April 14, 2022, a disagreement erupted between the couple at their home in Tagwirei village under Chief Mazvihwa in Zvishavane. The quarrel began after Mhlanga's wife, 37, used money intended for household relish to purchase a satchel instead. This sparked a heated argument, leading to Mhlanga assaulting his wife severely.

According to the court, Mhlanga dragged his wife outside, where he struck her three times on the head with a hoe and then proceeded to pummel her body with bricks, killing her on the spot. Police were called to the scene, resulting in Mhlanga’s arrest.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has urged the public to avoid resorting to violence and instead resolve conflicts peacefully or seek mediation from a third party. The tragic incident serves as a reminder of the devastating consequences of domestic violence.

Source - the herald

Must Read

Man who raped 5-year-old girl gets 20 years behind bars

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

Doji Candle: Understanding Its Role in Trading

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

It's time African leaders were barred from foreign medical care!

5 hrs ago | 423 Views

Rhema church founder dies

5 hrs ago | 1204 Views

Beitbridge man gets six months jail term for poaching

6 hrs ago | 215 Views

Mthwakazi Republic Party condemns Chiminya's Monomotapa claims

6 hrs ago | 515 Views

Artisanal miner killed in cold blood

6 hrs ago | 615 Views

Fire breaks out at Mbare Musika market

7 hrs ago | 1029 Views

Tsholotsho villagers spend nights up to quench thirsty livestock

7 hrs ago | 516 Views

Pirate taxis, kombis unsafe for school pupils

7 hrs ago | 327 Views

Gweru airport project stalls

8 hrs ago | 490 Views

Matabeleland South hard hit by livestock deaths

8 hrs ago | 200 Views

Zimbabwe teachers suffer setback in salary demands

8 hrs ago | 584 Views

Muchinguri, Sanyatwe to pay army brutality victims US$38,000

8 hrs ago | 340 Views

Chibaya bail hearing continues

8 hrs ago | 179 Views

Disgraced Dexter Nduna forced to withdraw from parking takeover

8 hrs ago | 463 Views

BCC invites investors to special economic zone

8 hrs ago | 101 Views

Harare stands scandal: More details emerge

8 hrs ago | 237 Views

Municipal officers acquitted

8 hrs ago | 133 Views

Health ministry introduces E-health patient care

8 hrs ago | 75 Views

Zanu-PF-induced pain not ending anytime soon

8 hrs ago | 104 Views

Nama calls for submissions for next year's ceremony

8 hrs ago | 18 Views

Bulawayo water crisis deepens

8 hrs ago | 87 Views

Bosso made more profit through fan boycott?

8 hrs ago | 268 Views

Mnangagwa to bury Tshinga Dube

8 hrs ago | 237 Views

Zimsec upgrades examinations security

8 hrs ago | 134 Views

Zimbabwe police bust 1000-member gay group

8 hrs ago | 3768 Views

Dairibord has no plans to exit Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 133 Views

2 more Mbudzi bridges, roads completed

8 hrs ago | 225 Views

Former policeman arrested for brutal assault on son

8 hrs ago | 225 Views

Nakamba returns for AFCON qualifiers

8 hrs ago | 113 Views

Harare team being pushed to the top of the league

8 hrs ago | 89 Views

Conundrum in SA tax law interpretation

8 hrs ago | 64 Views

7 countries at risk of bankruptcy

8 hrs ago | 548 Views

A historic homecoming: Vahera restoration Genealogy Association announces pilgrimage to Gombe Hill

20 hrs ago | 505 Views

Zimbabwe permits resettled farmers to sell land

20 hrs ago | 3790 Views

Zimbabwe gazettes new limit on cash exports

20 hrs ago | 1980 Views

Tshinga Dube to be buried at National Heroes Acre against his will

20 hrs ago | 1916 Views

Iran 'fully prepared' for war

20 hrs ago | 1153 Views

Zimbabwe working on land tenure reforms

20 hrs ago | 310 Views

Prophet Madungwe in legal trouble for driving offences

20 hrs ago | 436 Views

Russia mourns Tshinga Dube

20 hrs ago | 370 Views

Khupe engages Mthuli Ncube to boost cancer treatment in Zimbabwe

21 hrs ago | 254 Views

Tshabangu disputes Welshman Ncube's acting presidency

21 hrs ago | 1008 Views

Gukurahundi hearings stalls amid logistical challenges

21 hrs ago | 101 Views

The power crisis farce: Unpacking Mnangagwa's broken promise to Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 392 Views

Its a do or die encounter

22 hrs ago | 316 Views

Zimpricecheck wins fourth Value Creation Challenge

22 hrs ago | 43 Views

Zanu-PF MP accused of extorting funds from land-seeking citizens

08 Oct 2024 at 15:08hrs | 391 Views