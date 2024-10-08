Man kills wife over money

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Zvishavane man, Nobert Mhlanga, has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for the brutal murder of his wife in 2022 after a domestic dispute over money. Mhlanga, who was 38 at the time, appeared before the High Court in Gweru on charges of murder.The court heard that on April 14, 2022, a disagreement erupted between the couple at their home in Tagwirei village under Chief Mazvihwa in Zvishavane. The quarrel began after Mhlanga's wife, 37, used money intended for household relish to purchase a satchel instead. This sparked a heated argument, leading to Mhlanga assaulting his wife severely.According to the court, Mhlanga dragged his wife outside, where he struck her three times on the head with a hoe and then proceeded to pummel her body with bricks, killing her on the spot. Police were called to the scene, resulting in Mhlanga’s arrest.The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has urged the public to avoid resorting to violence and instead resolve conflicts peacefully or seek mediation from a third party. The tragic incident serves as a reminder of the devastating consequences of domestic violence.