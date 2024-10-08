Mnangagwa arrives in Bulawayo to officially open Mine Entra expo

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has arrived in Bulawayo ahead of the 27th Mine Entra Expo, where he is set to officially open the event tomorrow. The expo, which is expected to provide critical insights into the mining sector's role in Zimbabwe's economic growth, is being held at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre.The President touched down at Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport shortly after 4 PM, arriving aboard an Air Zimbabwe plane. He was warmly received by Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube, along with senior government officials and service chiefs.Running from today until Friday, the expo is themed "Unearthing Success: The Mining Value Chains, Innovation, and Industrialisation Nexus." It is anticipated to be a hub of ideas and innovations aimed at fostering partnerships that will drive industrial development and economic growth in Zimbabwe.This year's exhibition, which was initially scheduled for July but postponed due to the SADC Industrialisation Week, has seen a significant rise in participation. A total of 254 direct exhibitors are occupying 8,406 square metres, up from last year's 6,544 square metres.The event aims to highlight new opportunities, strengthen value chains, encourage innovation, and promote industrialisation in the mining and related sectors, positioning Zimbabwe as a key player in the regional and global mining industry.