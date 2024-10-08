Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa arrives in Bulawayo to officially open Mine Entra expo

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has arrived in Bulawayo ahead of the 27th Mine Entra Expo, where he is set to officially open the event tomorrow. The expo, which is expected to provide critical insights into the mining sector's role in Zimbabwe's economic growth, is being held at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre.

The President touched down at Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport shortly after 4 PM, arriving aboard an Air Zimbabwe plane. He was warmly received by Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube, along with senior government officials and service chiefs.

Running from today until Friday, the expo is themed "Unearthing Success: The Mining Value Chains, Innovation, and Industrialisation Nexus." It is anticipated to be a hub of ideas and innovations aimed at fostering partnerships that will drive industrial development and economic growth in Zimbabwe.

This year's exhibition, which was initially scheduled for July but postponed due to the SADC Industrialisation Week, has seen a significant rise in participation. A total of 254 direct exhibitors are occupying 8,406 square metres, up from last year's 6,544 square metres.

The event aims to highlight new opportunities, strengthen value chains, encourage innovation, and promote industrialisation in the mining and related sectors, positioning Zimbabwe as a key player in the regional and global mining industry.

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

Starlink user in Zimbabwe experiencing slow speeds

2 hrs ago | 296 Views

Zimbabwe says basic goods in limited supply after ZiG devaluation

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

Traditional healer kidnaps minor

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

Man kills wife over money

4 hrs ago | 431 Views

Man who raped 5-year-old girl gets 20 years behind bars

5 hrs ago | 296 Views

Doji Candle: Understanding Its Role in Trading

6 hrs ago | 75 Views

It's time African leaders were barred from foreign medical care!

8 hrs ago | 694 Views

Rhema church founder dies

9 hrs ago | 1608 Views

Beitbridge man gets six months jail term for poaching

9 hrs ago | 299 Views

Mthwakazi Republic Party condemns Chiminya's Monomotapa claims

9 hrs ago | 645 Views

Artisanal miner killed in cold blood

9 hrs ago | 704 Views

Fire breaks out at Mbare Musika market

11 hrs ago | 1166 Views

Tsholotsho villagers spend nights up to quench thirsty livestock

11 hrs ago | 567 Views

Pirate taxis, kombis unsafe for school pupils

11 hrs ago | 367 Views

Gweru airport project stalls

11 hrs ago | 632 Views

Matabeleland South hard hit by livestock deaths

11 hrs ago | 221 Views

Zimbabwe teachers suffer setback in salary demands

11 hrs ago | 654 Views

Muchinguri, Sanyatwe to pay army brutality victims US$38,000

11 hrs ago | 392 Views

Chibaya bail hearing continues

11 hrs ago | 235 Views

Disgraced Dexter Nduna forced to withdraw from parking takeover

11 hrs ago | 561 Views

BCC invites investors to special economic zone

11 hrs ago | 110 Views

Harare stands scandal: More details emerge

11 hrs ago | 290 Views

Municipal officers acquitted

11 hrs ago | 148 Views

Health ministry introduces E-health patient care

11 hrs ago | 82 Views

Zanu-PF-induced pain not ending anytime soon

11 hrs ago | 117 Views

Nama calls for submissions for next year's ceremony

11 hrs ago | 20 Views

Bulawayo water crisis deepens

11 hrs ago | 109 Views

Bosso made more profit through fan boycott?

11 hrs ago | 316 Views

Mnangagwa to bury Tshinga Dube

11 hrs ago | 274 Views

Zimsec upgrades examinations security

11 hrs ago | 157 Views

Zimbabwe police bust 1000-member gay group

11 hrs ago | 5222 Views

Dairibord has no plans to exit Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 162 Views

2 more Mbudzi bridges, roads completed

11 hrs ago | 264 Views

Former policeman arrested for brutal assault on son

11 hrs ago | 246 Views

Nakamba returns for AFCON qualifiers

11 hrs ago | 123 Views

Harare team being pushed to the top of the league

11 hrs ago | 94 Views

Conundrum in SA tax law interpretation

12 hrs ago | 67 Views

7 countries at risk of bankruptcy

12 hrs ago | 581 Views

A historic homecoming: Vahera restoration Genealogy Association announces pilgrimage to Gombe Hill

23 hrs ago | 518 Views

Zimbabwe permits resettled farmers to sell land

23 hrs ago | 4289 Views

Zimbabwe gazettes new limit on cash exports

23 hrs ago | 2124 Views

Tshinga Dube to be buried at National Heroes Acre against his will

23 hrs ago | 2014 Views

Iran 'fully prepared' for war

23 hrs ago | 1181 Views

Zimbabwe working on land tenure reforms

24 hrs ago | 317 Views

Prophet Madungwe in legal trouble for driving offences

24 hrs ago | 449 Views

Russia mourns Tshinga Dube

24 hrs ago | 384 Views

Khupe engages Mthuli Ncube to boost cancer treatment in Zimbabwe

08 Oct 2024 at 18:45hrs | 264 Views

Tshabangu disputes Welshman Ncube's acting presidency

08 Oct 2024 at 18:45hrs | 1107 Views

Gukurahundi hearings stalls amid logistical challenges

08 Oct 2024 at 18:44hrs | 106 Views