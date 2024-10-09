Zimbabwe police to fish out US$4m heist criminals from South Africa

News / National

by Staff reporter

Police have enlisted the help of Interpol to track down six armed robbers who made off with over US$4.4 million in a daring bank heist in Bulawayo last week. The robbers, believed to be local criminals residing in South Africa, are part of a notorious gang involved in several high-profile robberies across Zimbabwe.Following the heist, crack investigative teams have been dispatched to Bulawayo and surrounding towns to pursue leads. Authorities are treating this incident as one of the largest robberies in Zimbabwe's history.The gang is linked to a string of robberies, including the October 2022 attack on a cash-in-transit vehicle transporting nearly 12kg of gold, worth US$675,000, from How Mine to Fidelity Printers and Refiners. Between May and October last year, they are believed to have carried out multiple heists targeting financial institutions, money transfer agents, and wholesalers, getting away with large sums of money and goods.In Bulawayo alone, the group allegedly stole over US$858,000 and R508,000 in five raids over a four-month period.The suspects, identified as Elijah Vumbunu (alias Mupositori), David Sawadye, Israel Zulu, Kudakwashe Mudzingwa (alias Umbro), Takafa Vumbunu (alias Naison Mahembe), Paul Chinake, and Brian Murape, are known to flee to South Africa after committing their crimes. Elijah Vumbunu is reportedly operating a trucking business and living in affluent suburbs in South Africa.Authorities remain hopeful that the collaboration with Interpol will lead to the capture of these criminals and the recovery of the stolen money. The investigation continues as police work to prevent further incidents.