'Zimbabwe requires frank, honest leaders'

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago
Zimbabwe requires leaders who are frank, forthright, and honest, as such qualities are crucial to achieving the country's national objectives, President Mnangagwa said yesterday. He was addressing mourners at the burial of national hero, Colonel (Retired) Tshinga Dube, at the National Heroes Acre in Harare.

President Mnangagwa described the decorated liberation war hero as a dedicated and outspoken leader whose contributions to Zimbabwe will be greatly missed. Col Dube, a former Cabinet minister and ZANU-PF Politburo member, passed away on October 3, 2024, at Mater Dei Hospital in Bulawayo at the age of 83.

"The late Cde (Retired) Colonel Tshinga Dube's consistent service to our nation and forthright, outspoken persona will be greatly missed. He was a fearless cadre who always spoke his mind. At all times, we need cadres who are prepared to speak the truth like our late national hero," said President Mnangagwa.

He emphasized that Col Dube's legacy as a repository of knowledge, a loyal patriot, and a servant leader would remain a guiding example for future generations.

"We will fondly remember him for his jovial as well as frank and honest contributions to both the ZANU-PF Politburo and Central Committee. His loyalty, compassion, and integrity, especially in his role as a long-serving Member of Parliament for Makokoba Constituency, is worthy of emulation," he added.
A Storied Life of Service

Born on July 3, 1941, in Fort Usher, Matobo District, Matabeleland South Province, Col Dube, whose Chimurenga name was "Embassy," joined the liberation struggle as a member of the Zimbabwe People's Revolutionary Army (ZIPRA). He received military training in the Soviet Union, specializing in military communications, and played a key role in arms procurement and mobilizing the masses during the liberation war.

Dube's contributions extended beyond military duties. As part of ZIPRA's High Command, he was instrumental in major operations, including the famous "Wankie Battles," a joint effort with Umkhonto WeSizwe of South Africa's African National Congress (ANC).

After independence, Col Dube continued to serve his country, holding various military and public roles. He was appointed General Manager of the Zimbabwe Defence Industries, Chairman of Marange Resources, and served on several other important boards, including Tel-One and the National Railways of Zimbabwe.

A Lasting Legacy

Col Dube's passing is a significant loss for Zimbabwe's Defence Forces, the community of war veterans, and ZANU-PF. His loyalty to the country and dedication to his duties earned him numerous accolades, including the Liberation Medal, Independence Medal, and the Long and Exemplary Service Medal.

President Mnangagwa also praised the strong ties between ZIPRA and Umkhonto WeSizwe during the liberation struggle, noting that these relations helped foster lasting cooperation among SADC member states.

"The collaboration of liberation movements remains an important feature for unity, solidarity, and regional cohesion. Zimbabwe reaffirms its commitment to deepening cooperation with other SADC member states for peace, security, and sustainable socio-economic development," he said.

The President urged the media, civil society, and all Zimbabweans to contribute positively to nation-building, promoting unity and productivity as the country pursues Vision 2030.

Col Dube is survived by his wife, Nomathemba, and several children. His funeral was attended by Vice Presidents Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi, senior government officials, diplomats, and service chiefs, among others.

Source - The Herald

