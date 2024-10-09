Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bulawayo police record significant crime decline

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Bulawayo police yesterday announced an eight percent decrease in crime across the province for the period between January and September, compared to the same timeframe last year. This decline comes despite the recent high-profile US$4 million Ecobank heist.

The officer commanding police in Bulawayo, Commissioner Wiklef Makamache, attributed the drop in crime to increased collaboration with stakeholders and the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in law enforcement.

Speaking to journalists, Commissioner Makamache praised the positive impact of public and police partnerships in making Bulawayo safer.

"In the past 10 to 11 months, Bulawayo has not recorded a major crime, despite the recent attention around the US$4 million heist," said Comm Makamache. "We have seen a three percent decrease in overall crime since my arrival in June last year, reflecting our police force's competence. We aim to continue reducing crime."

However, Comm Makamache acknowledged areas needing more attention, particularly murder cases, which rose from 41 last year to 51 this year during the same period. While some types of crime saw increases, such as murder and stock theft, other areas witnessed significant reductions. Armed robbery cases, for instance, fell dramatically from 44 in 2023 to just 22 in 2024, while incidents of rape involving juveniles dropped from 154 cases last year to 103 this year.

In terms of unlawful entry, the province recorded 2,677 cases this year, down from 2,928 cases in 2023, and motor vehicle thefts dropped from 59 to 51 cases.

Comm Makamache raised concerns over the rise in assault cases, particularly those linked to domestic violence, alcohol, and substance abuse. He emphasized the need for greater community involvement in addressing these issues.

"We want to eliminate crime, and based on the figures from the previous year, we are on top of it," he said. "Copper cable theft and other crimes require collaboration to curb, and this battle affects everyone."

On the traffic front, there was a sharp rise in offences, with 3,511 cases recorded this year, compared to 709 last year.

Technology Transforming Crime Prevention

Comm Makamache highlighted the crucial role of technology, particularly AI, in improving policing in Bulawayo. The introduction of AI-powered systems has significantly bolstered law enforcement efforts, enhancing the ability to monitor and identify suspects in vulnerable areas of the city.

"The incorporation of technology will fundamentally transform how law enforcement combats crime in the city," said Comm Makamache. "We are using the AI-powered Face Trace System (FTS) to improve biometric criminal identification and detention."

He added that there are plans to establish smart call centres and reintroduce a toll-free call service to make it easier for residents to report crimes and interact with the police.

The police chief's comments underline the growing role of technology in propelling Zimbabwe into modern policing, with Bulawayo leading the way through advanced AI systems aimed at reducing crime and enhancing public safety.

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

Daisy Mtukudzi in accident with Chivayo donated car

31 mins ago | 133 Views

Chamisa did not cause Harare land regularisation scandal

44 mins ago | 57 Views

Inyathi cops probe mysterious death of dumped corpse

48 mins ago | 59 Views

Matabeleland North rural benefit from stock feed programme

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Zimbabwe subscribers push Starlink to limit

3 hrs ago | 663 Views

Ingwebu fails to pay transporters

3 hrs ago | 178 Views

Man jailed 18yrs for killing wife over relish money

3 hrs ago | 226 Views

Hit & run accident victim battles for life

3 hrs ago | 274 Views

Cops face arrest for demanding cattle clearance fees

3 hrs ago | 400 Views

'Zimbabwe's new land laws biggest heist'

3 hrs ago | 419 Views

Zinara claims to be liquid to rehabilitate roads

3 hrs ago | 157 Views

'90% of women business start-ups fail in first 10 years'

4 hrs ago | 40 Views

'Zimbabwe requires frank, honest leaders'

4 hrs ago | 100 Views

Zimbabwe police to fish out US$4m heist criminals from South Africa

4 hrs ago | 862 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu approach ConCourt

4 hrs ago | 115 Views

Starlink users in Zimbabwe experiencing slow speeds

18 hrs ago | 4485 Views

Zimbabwe says basic goods in limited supply after ZiG devaluation

19 hrs ago | 2331 Views

Traditional healer kidnaps minor

19 hrs ago | 750 Views

Mnangagwa arrives in Bulawayo to officially open Mine Entra expo

19 hrs ago | 736 Views

Man kills wife over money

21 hrs ago | 1257 Views

Man who raped 5-year-old girl gets 20 years behind bars

22 hrs ago | 661 Views

Doji Candle: Understanding Its Role in Trading

22 hrs ago | 206 Views

It's time African leaders were barred from foreign medical care!

09 Oct 2024 at 10:51hrs | 883 Views

Rhema church founder dies

09 Oct 2024 at 09:59hrs | 2327 Views

Beitbridge man gets six months jail term for poaching

09 Oct 2024 at 09:37hrs | 423 Views

Mthwakazi Republic Party condemns Chiminya's Monomotapa claims

09 Oct 2024 at 09:35hrs | 989 Views

Artisanal miner killed in cold blood

09 Oct 2024 at 09:24hrs | 919 Views

Fire breaks out at Mbare Musika market

09 Oct 2024 at 07:57hrs | 1471 Views

Tsholotsho villagers spend nights up to quench thirsty livestock

09 Oct 2024 at 07:54hrs | 665 Views

Pirate taxis, kombis unsafe for school pupils

09 Oct 2024 at 07:53hrs | 430 Views

Gweru airport project stalls

09 Oct 2024 at 07:53hrs | 1105 Views

Matabeleland South hard hit by livestock deaths

09 Oct 2024 at 07:51hrs | 277 Views

Zimbabwe teachers suffer setback in salary demands

09 Oct 2024 at 07:48hrs | 817 Views

Muchinguri, Sanyatwe to pay army brutality victims US$38,000

09 Oct 2024 at 07:48hrs | 555 Views

Chibaya bail hearing continues

09 Oct 2024 at 07:47hrs | 369 Views

Disgraced Dexter Nduna forced to withdraw from parking takeover

09 Oct 2024 at 07:47hrs | 831 Views

BCC invites investors to special economic zone

09 Oct 2024 at 07:45hrs | 143 Views

Harare stands scandal: More details emerge

09 Oct 2024 at 07:45hrs | 1335 Views

Municipal officers acquitted

09 Oct 2024 at 07:44hrs | 194 Views

Health ministry introduces E-health patient care

09 Oct 2024 at 07:44hrs | 95 Views

Zanu-PF-induced pain not ending anytime soon

09 Oct 2024 at 07:43hrs | 142 Views

Nama calls for submissions for next year's ceremony

09 Oct 2024 at 07:43hrs | 25 Views

Bulawayo water crisis deepens

09 Oct 2024 at 07:42hrs | 135 Views

Bosso made more profit through fan boycott?

09 Oct 2024 at 07:41hrs | 429 Views

Mnangagwa to bury Tshinga Dube

09 Oct 2024 at 07:40hrs | 327 Views

Zimsec upgrades examinations security

09 Oct 2024 at 07:37hrs | 227 Views

Zimbabwe police bust 1000-member gay group

09 Oct 2024 at 07:37hrs | 6246 Views

Dairibord has no plans to exit Zimbabwe

09 Oct 2024 at 07:36hrs | 213 Views

2 more Mbudzi bridges, roads completed

09 Oct 2024 at 07:36hrs | 369 Views