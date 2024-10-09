Bulawayo police record significant crime decline

News / National

by Staff reporter

Bulawayo police yesterday announced an eight percent decrease in crime across the province for the period between January and September, compared to the same timeframe last year. This decline comes despite the recent high-profile US$4 million Ecobank heist.The officer commanding police in Bulawayo, Commissioner Wiklef Makamache, attributed the drop in crime to increased collaboration with stakeholders and the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in law enforcement.Speaking to journalists, Commissioner Makamache praised the positive impact of public and police partnerships in making Bulawayo safer."In the past 10 to 11 months, Bulawayo has not recorded a major crime, despite the recent attention around the US$4 million heist," said Comm Makamache. "We have seen a three percent decrease in overall crime since my arrival in June last year, reflecting our police force's competence. We aim to continue reducing crime."However, Comm Makamache acknowledged areas needing more attention, particularly murder cases, which rose from 41 last year to 51 this year during the same period. While some types of crime saw increases, such as murder and stock theft, other areas witnessed significant reductions. Armed robbery cases, for instance, fell dramatically from 44 in 2023 to just 22 in 2024, while incidents of rape involving juveniles dropped from 154 cases last year to 103 this year.In terms of unlawful entry, the province recorded 2,677 cases this year, down from 2,928 cases in 2023, and motor vehicle thefts dropped from 59 to 51 cases.Comm Makamache raised concerns over the rise in assault cases, particularly those linked to domestic violence, alcohol, and substance abuse. He emphasized the need for greater community involvement in addressing these issues."We want to eliminate crime, and based on the figures from the previous year, we are on top of it," he said. "Copper cable theft and other crimes require collaboration to curb, and this battle affects everyone."On the traffic front, there was a sharp rise in offences, with 3,511 cases recorded this year, compared to 709 last year.Technology Transforming Crime PreventionComm Makamache highlighted the crucial role of technology, particularly AI, in improving policing in Bulawayo. The introduction of AI-powered systems has significantly bolstered law enforcement efforts, enhancing the ability to monitor and identify suspects in vulnerable areas of the city."The incorporation of technology will fundamentally transform how law enforcement combats crime in the city," said Comm Makamache. "We are using the AI-powered Face Trace System (FTS) to improve biometric criminal identification and detention."He added that there are plans to establish smart call centres and reintroduce a toll-free call service to make it easier for residents to report crimes and interact with the police.The police chief's comments underline the growing role of technology in propelling Zimbabwe into modern policing, with Bulawayo leading the way through advanced AI systems aimed at reducing crime and enhancing public safety.