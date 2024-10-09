Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zinara claims to be liquid to rehabilitate roads

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) has pledged to continue rehabilitating and constructing roads across the country, assuring the public that it has secured sufficient funds for these projects. Zinara board chairperson George Manyaya made the announcement during the official opening of Solomon Mujuru Drive, formerly Kirkman Road, in Harare this week.

Speaking at the event, Manyaya urged motorists to continue paying for their licenses and related fees, noting that these contributions were vital to the road projects. He also highlighted Zinara’s collaboration with the Ministry of Finance, Economic Development, and Investment Promotion to ensure the successful completion of road rehabilitation.

"As Zinara, we have the money to do these projects. We are working with the Treasury and we are able to do all these projects and programmes," said Manyaya. "I want to thank all the residents for paying licences and taxes. I want to promise you all that we are going to continue with this project."

Manyaya acknowledged the poor state of Zimbabwe's road infrastructure, noting that years of neglect had left major roads in disrepair. However, he affirmed Zinara’s commitment to restoring and improving these roads. "Our roads have been neglected for decades, and we are happy now that we are working on them with the help of the ministers of state. We have been to Shurugwi, and this shows that we are leaving no one and no place behind."

The opening of Solomon Mujuru Drive is expected to ease congestion in Harare, with the government having completed 5 kilometers of the targeted 12-kilometer stretch. The road is part of broader efforts to improve the capital’s infrastructure.

Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona, who also spoke at the event, said the government was planning to launch several other road projects across Zimbabwe, including the construction of the Chirundu and Karoi-Binga roads. He emphasized that the government was adhering to Southern African Development Community (SADC) standards to ensure the durability and sustainability of these projects.

"In the past, we used spray and chip methods, which were cheaper but not durable. Now, we are using asphalt overlay, which guarantees that the roads can be used for many years without needing reconstruction," said Mhona.

Harare Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Charles Tawengwa praised the completion of Solomon Mujuru Drive, stating that it would improve access to essential services for residents, such as health facilities and schools. He also highlighted the job creation benefits of the project, noting that local youths were employed during the road’s construction.

The completion of Solomon Mujuru Drive marks a significant step forward in the government's efforts to address Zimbabwe's long-standing road infrastructure challenges.

Source - newsday

Must Read

Daisy Mtukudzi in accident with Chivayo donated car

31 mins ago | 132 Views

Chamisa did not cause Harare land regularisation scandal

43 mins ago | 57 Views

Inyathi cops probe mysterious death of dumped corpse

48 mins ago | 59 Views

Matabeleland North rural benefit from stock feed programme

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Zimbabwe subscribers push Starlink to limit

3 hrs ago | 663 Views

Ingwebu fails to pay transporters

3 hrs ago | 177 Views

Man jailed 18yrs for killing wife over relish money

3 hrs ago | 226 Views

Hit & run accident victim battles for life

3 hrs ago | 274 Views

Cops face arrest for demanding cattle clearance fees

3 hrs ago | 400 Views

'Zimbabwe's new land laws biggest heist'

3 hrs ago | 419 Views

'90% of women business start-ups fail in first 10 years'

4 hrs ago | 40 Views

Bulawayo police record significant crime decline

4 hrs ago | 53 Views

'Zimbabwe requires frank, honest leaders'

4 hrs ago | 100 Views

Zimbabwe police to fish out US$4m heist criminals from South Africa

4 hrs ago | 862 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu approach ConCourt

4 hrs ago | 115 Views

Starlink users in Zimbabwe experiencing slow speeds

18 hrs ago | 4485 Views

Zimbabwe says basic goods in limited supply after ZiG devaluation

19 hrs ago | 2331 Views

Traditional healer kidnaps minor

19 hrs ago | 750 Views

Mnangagwa arrives in Bulawayo to officially open Mine Entra expo

19 hrs ago | 736 Views

Man kills wife over money

21 hrs ago | 1257 Views

Man who raped 5-year-old girl gets 20 years behind bars

22 hrs ago | 661 Views

Doji Candle: Understanding Its Role in Trading

22 hrs ago | 206 Views

It's time African leaders were barred from foreign medical care!

09 Oct 2024 at 10:51hrs | 883 Views

Rhema church founder dies

09 Oct 2024 at 09:59hrs | 2327 Views

Beitbridge man gets six months jail term for poaching

09 Oct 2024 at 09:37hrs | 423 Views

Mthwakazi Republic Party condemns Chiminya's Monomotapa claims

09 Oct 2024 at 09:35hrs | 989 Views

Artisanal miner killed in cold blood

09 Oct 2024 at 09:24hrs | 919 Views

Fire breaks out at Mbare Musika market

09 Oct 2024 at 07:57hrs | 1471 Views

Tsholotsho villagers spend nights up to quench thirsty livestock

09 Oct 2024 at 07:54hrs | 665 Views

Pirate taxis, kombis unsafe for school pupils

09 Oct 2024 at 07:53hrs | 430 Views

Gweru airport project stalls

09 Oct 2024 at 07:53hrs | 1105 Views

Matabeleland South hard hit by livestock deaths

09 Oct 2024 at 07:51hrs | 277 Views

Zimbabwe teachers suffer setback in salary demands

09 Oct 2024 at 07:48hrs | 817 Views

Muchinguri, Sanyatwe to pay army brutality victims US$38,000

09 Oct 2024 at 07:48hrs | 555 Views

Chibaya bail hearing continues

09 Oct 2024 at 07:47hrs | 369 Views

Disgraced Dexter Nduna forced to withdraw from parking takeover

09 Oct 2024 at 07:47hrs | 831 Views

BCC invites investors to special economic zone

09 Oct 2024 at 07:45hrs | 143 Views

Harare stands scandal: More details emerge

09 Oct 2024 at 07:45hrs | 1335 Views

Municipal officers acquitted

09 Oct 2024 at 07:44hrs | 194 Views

Health ministry introduces E-health patient care

09 Oct 2024 at 07:44hrs | 95 Views

Zanu-PF-induced pain not ending anytime soon

09 Oct 2024 at 07:43hrs | 142 Views

Nama calls for submissions for next year's ceremony

09 Oct 2024 at 07:43hrs | 25 Views

Bulawayo water crisis deepens

09 Oct 2024 at 07:42hrs | 135 Views

Bosso made more profit through fan boycott?

09 Oct 2024 at 07:41hrs | 429 Views

Mnangagwa to bury Tshinga Dube

09 Oct 2024 at 07:40hrs | 327 Views

Zimsec upgrades examinations security

09 Oct 2024 at 07:37hrs | 227 Views

Zimbabwe police bust 1000-member gay group

09 Oct 2024 at 07:37hrs | 6246 Views

Dairibord has no plans to exit Zimbabwe

09 Oct 2024 at 07:36hrs | 213 Views

2 more Mbudzi bridges, roads completed

09 Oct 2024 at 07:36hrs | 369 Views