Zinara claims to be liquid to rehabilitate roads

The Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) has pledged to continue rehabilitating and constructing roads across the country, assuring the public that it has secured sufficient funds for these projects. Zinara board chairperson George Manyaya made the announcement during the official opening of Solomon Mujuru Drive, formerly Kirkman Road, in Harare this week.Speaking at the event, Manyaya urged motorists to continue paying for their licenses and related fees, noting that these contributions were vital to the road projects. He also highlighted Zinara’s collaboration with the Ministry of Finance, Economic Development, and Investment Promotion to ensure the successful completion of road rehabilitation."As Zinara, we have the money to do these projects. We are working with the Treasury and we are able to do all these projects and programmes," said Manyaya. "I want to thank all the residents for paying licences and taxes. I want to promise you all that we are going to continue with this project."Manyaya acknowledged the poor state of Zimbabwe's road infrastructure, noting that years of neglect had left major roads in disrepair. However, he affirmed Zinara’s commitment to restoring and improving these roads. "Our roads have been neglected for decades, and we are happy now that we are working on them with the help of the ministers of state. We have been to Shurugwi, and this shows that we are leaving no one and no place behind."The opening of Solomon Mujuru Drive is expected to ease congestion in Harare, with the government having completed 5 kilometers of the targeted 12-kilometer stretch. The road is part of broader efforts to improve the capital’s infrastructure.Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona, who also spoke at the event, said the government was planning to launch several other road projects across Zimbabwe, including the construction of the Chirundu and Karoi-Binga roads. He emphasized that the government was adhering to Southern African Development Community (SADC) standards to ensure the durability and sustainability of these projects."In the past, we used spray and chip methods, which were cheaper but not durable. Now, we are using asphalt overlay, which guarantees that the roads can be used for many years without needing reconstruction," said Mhona.Harare Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Charles Tawengwa praised the completion of Solomon Mujuru Drive, stating that it would improve access to essential services for residents, such as health facilities and schools. He also highlighted the job creation benefits of the project, noting that local youths were employed during the road’s construction.The completion of Solomon Mujuru Drive marks a significant step forward in the government's efforts to address Zimbabwe's long-standing road infrastructure challenges.