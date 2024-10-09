Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Zimbabwe's new land laws biggest heist'

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Former Cabinet minister Walter Mzembi has raised concerns over a possible land grab by Zimbabwe's elite following the government's announcement of a new model that allows for land acquired under the land reform programme to be transferred and made more secure.

Mzembi, who went into self-imposed exile after the 2017 military coup, claims the politically powerful could now seek to sell land they obtained at zero cost under the fast-track land reform programme initiated in the early 2000s. Thousands of landless Zimbabweans benefited from the programme, which saw war veterans leading invasions of around 4,000 white-owned commercial farms. However, many politically connected individuals also took advantage of the chaos and now control multiple farms, despite the government's "one man, one farm" policy.

On Tuesday, the government announced that beneficiaries of the land reform programme would now hold land under more secure, bankable, and transferable documents, thereby enhancing tenure security. This announcement comes as part of efforts to modernize land tenure systems, with priority given to veterans of the liberation struggle, youths, and women.

Mzembi, however, believes this shift opens the door for a major land sale by elites. "It is the biggest heist by this class since independence driven by policy itself and done under very opaque processes with no constitutional provisions compliance, consent from the people (referendum), audits, compliance with one family one farm, maximum land sizes," Mzembi told NewsDay.

Mzembi argued that this move is a reversal of the original land reform programme and could lead to widespread "black-fronted" land ownership transactions by former occupiers and foreigners. He warned that this shift would primarily benefit Zimbabwe's elite, leaving the original goals of land redistribution behind.

The government's new policy is seen as an effort to formalize land ownership and boost agricultural productivity by allowing landholders to secure loans using their land as collateral. However, Mzembi and other critics warn that without proper oversight, it could lead to further concentration of land ownership among the wealthy and politically connected.

Economist Prosper Chitambara hailed the new policy as a critical development for Zimbabwe's economic growth. "I think it is critical in terms of ensuring the productive utilisation of the land and also unlocking full value, private sector investment, and finance from private financial institutions while allowing land to be transferable," he said.

The Bankers Association of Zimbabwe also welcomed the announcement, though its president, Lawrence Nyazema, emphasized that land alone is not enough to secure loans. "Land is not collateral that a farmer can walk into a bank requesting a loan because he or she has land. A farmer must have a project that generates money," Nyazema said.

Former Zimbabwe Farmers Union vice-president Berean Mukwende echoed Mzembi's concerns, warning that the policy could see heavily indebted farmers lose their land to banks and land barons. "Government should provide a corruption-free agricultural funding programme," he said, emphasizing the need for strong oversight to prevent corruption.

As Zimbabwe rolls out this new land tenure policy, many will be watching closely to see whether it truly enhances land security and agricultural productivity - or if, as Mzembi fears, it becomes an opportunity for the elite to cash in on land reform gains.

Source - newsday

