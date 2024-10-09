Latest News Editor's Choice


Cops face arrest for demanding cattle clearance fees

Police officers in Zimbabwe have been cautioned against charging farmers for cattle clearance, a practice that is illegal and contributes to the rise of stock theft. The warning was issued by Commissioner Partson Nyabadza, the officer commanding Midlands police, during an anti-stocktheft campaign held in Gokwe this week.

"Cattle clearance is a free service, and we will not tolerate any police officer who demands payment for this," Nyabadza stated firmly. "This corrupt practice not only places an undue burden on farmers but also undermines our efforts to combat stocktheft."

Nyabadza called on farmers who have been asked to pay for cattle clearance to report the incidents. "We urge anyone who has been asked to pay for cattle clearance to come forward and report. We will not hesitate to investigate and take proper action against those involved."

The police commissioner reiterated that acts of corruption within the police force would not be tolerated and urged the community to collaborate with law enforcement to curb stock theft, which remains a significant challenge for rural farmers.

"By working together, we can identify and address vulnerabilities, strengthen our responses, and protect livelihoods," he added.

It has been reported that some unscrupulous police officers have been charging between US$10 and US$20 for cattle clearance, despite the service being free. Additionally, there are allegations that individuals involved in stock theft are bribing police officers responsible for clearing cattle in local communities.

Stock theft poses a major threat to livestock production, particularly for subsistence farmers across Zimbabwe and the African continent as a whole, where livestock is a critical component of rural economies. The anti-stocktheft campaign in Gokwe is part of ongoing efforts to reduce the prevalence of these crimes and safeguard farmers' livelihoods.

