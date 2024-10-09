Hit & run accident victim battles for life

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Bulawayo woman is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run accident on Monday at the intersection of Khami and West Hand roads, near Khami Café. The motorist involved fled the scene, and police have since launched a manhunt.Bulawayo police spokesperson, Inspector Abednigo Ncube, confirmed that the motorist, driving a Ford Ranger with registration number AAE 8118, did not stop following the accident."The motorist did not stop after the accident. However, another pedestrian managed to record the registration number of the vehicle," said Inspector Ncube.The victim, who sustained severe injuries, including head trauma, a fractured left leg, left arm, and right thigh, is currently receiving treatment at a local hospital. Her condition remains critical, and she is unable to speak at this time.At the time of the accident, she was wearing a white top, khaki trousers, and a pink cap. Police have urged anyone missing a relative matching this description to visit Traffic West for assistance.Inspector Ncube issued a warning to drivers, emphasizing that it is a crime to flee the scene of an accident or fail to report it within 24 hours. "Motorists are urged to consider the safety of other road users, including pedestrians," he said.Police are appealing to the public for any information that could assist in locating the driver responsible for the incident.