Man jailed 18yrs for killing wife over relish money

A Zvishavane man, Nobert Mhlanga (38), has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for killing his wife following a dispute over money intended for relish.The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe reported that the incident occurred on April 14, 2022, at the couple’s homestead in Tagwirei village. A misunderstanding erupted after Mhlanga's wife used the money meant for food purchases to buy a satchel.The argument escalated into violence, with Mhlanga assaulting his wife. He dragged her outside their home, where he struck her three times on the head and body using a hoe and stones. She died on the spot from the injuries.The police were alerted, leading to Mhlanga's arrest. He was subsequently charged with murder and sentenced to 18 years in prison for the fatal assault.