Ingwebu fails to pay transporters

News / National

by Staff reporter

Truck owners in Bulawayo have clashed with Ingwebu Breweries (Pvt) Limited, a company owned by the Bulawayo City Council, over unpaid dues for car hire services. The truck operators claim they have not been compensated for transporting the brewery’s products across the country, despite providing the service for an extended period."We have been hired by Ingwebu Breweries to deliver their products for some time, but many of our vehicles have now broken down, and we are yet to be paid," a truck owner revealed.The situation has worsened as truck operators have tried, unsuccessfully, to engage Ingwebu’s management for a resolution. One of the truck owners highlighted that the company had promised to settle the outstanding payments once they expanded operations and launched new products to stay competitive."The company has used our vehicles until they broke down, but they have since purchased their own trucks and rarely call us for deliveries. Yet, they have not committed to paying what they owe," the truck owner lamented.Adding to their frustration, the operators noted that during deliveries, cashiers from the brewery accompany them, and they have seen the company making good money. However, their payment remains overdue.Ingwebu Breweries managing director Dumisani Mhlanga acknowledged the delays in paying transporters, attributing it to the financial strain caused by the COVID-19 pandemic."We have been making efforts to pay the transporters, but at times we fail to pay on time or the full agreed amount as we are still recovering from the losses incurred during the COVID-19 era," Mhlanga said.Mhlanga assured that while the company had acquired its own trucks, it still required the services of external transporters and would continue to engage them. He emphasized the company’s willingness to pay once their financial situation improves, saying, "We will pay the transporters as soon as we recover. We value our long-standing relationship with them."The financial challenges at Ingwebu Breweries have not only affected payments to transporters but also other departments, according to Mhlanga.