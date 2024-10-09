Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe subscribers push Starlink to limit

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE overwhelming demand for cost-effective internet services is pushing newcomer, Star Link, to the edge with consumers experiencing unexpectedly slow speeds this week, especially in Harare, due to congestion.

For the better part of Tuesday, Star Link users faced significant connectivity challenges in what technology experts said are the teething problems caused by demand for the new service in the country.

Star Link's map indicated a high congestion of devices connected in the Harare area, which could be causing the latency.

To prevent congestion in specific areas, such as Harare, SpaceX (Star Link's parent company) restricted the number of customers who could use Star Link in any given area or cell.

Star Link users typically experience download speeds between 25 and 220 Mbps, with a majority of users experiencing speeds over 100 Mbps. However, some users claimed that they were experiencing speeds as low as 1Mbps.

The development has heightened calls for the American billionaire, Mr Elon Musk-owned company to set up a ground station in the country to enhance quality connectivity and integrate the region.

 Bulawayo is already touted as one of the best locations to host such a station with city Mayor, Councillor David Coltart, openly reaching out to the SpaceX owner to offer land in the City of Kings, for the establishment of a ground station through a recent post on X.

A ground station is a crucial component of the Star Link network, providing a direct link between the satellites in orbit and the internet infrastructure on the ground.

Bulawayo, with its proximity to South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Mozambique, and Zambia, is seen as the ideal location for a ground station in the country.

Technology expert, Mr Robert Ndlovu, who is the founder of Wozatel Communications, said the slow Star Link internet experienced this week was due to the high number of customers in a given area.

"Star Link users in Harare are experiencing very slow internet because of over-saturated cells, a certain area can support only so many satellite dishes, so to speak, until the capacity in that area is increased," he explained.

"This will not, in any way, affect other service providers in general, because the satellite kits connect directly to the satellites orbiting 500km above.

"Star Link operates at a frequency of 12 to 18 GHz, while 4G or LTE operates somewhere between 750 MHz and 3 GHz, so there is no way these can interfere with each other."

Mr Ndlovu said Star Link was never initially designed for urban areas but meant for underserved and unserved areas.

"The rural and peri-urban areas are where Star Link was ideally intended. These areas are less densely populated. So, Star Link is working to improve their technology in that regard. It's only a matter of time before they improve their technology," he added.

Mr Ndlovu said the situation in Zimbabwe is unique because connectivity in urban areas is poor, and people have turned to Star Link as an alternative for their internet service.

"Being used as a backup in urban areas, so says who, is my question? What we agreed on is that it was designed for remote areas, but in Zimbabwe, we have generally poor connectivity," he said.

"In some areas, when we request a SIM card for a certain network, we are told the base station is full, or to go to ADSL services, and it's the same story. Others will say they don't have coverage. So, really, for a person in town, what are you backing up?

"Besides that, in most countries, like South Africa, in the cities, there is a lot of fibre that is fast, that's the normal situation. Local providers must improve the infrastructure in urban areas in terms of fibre and similar services, and there will be no need for people to look for Star Link, which is designed for a rural setting," said Mr Ndlovu.

Mr Willard Shoko, a Bulawayo-based Star Link researcher and high-speed internet consultant, said Zimbabwe has the highest latencies in the world, between 150ms to 190ms, compounded by congestion in the Harare area, which has had an adverse effect on the Star Link service.

"Gwynne Shotwell, SpaceX COO, highlighted in an interview that the Star Link service was not meant for cities but for underserved areas. However, due to the price of the internet in Zimbabwe, people have been searching for cheaper and better alternatives.

"In other countries, Star Link is more expensive than fibre, but in Zimbabwe, it's the opposite. This is what is causing congestion, as people seek a cheaper alternative," said Mr Shoko.

He said Star Link can work well as a backup for those with fibre, as it provides a connection when fibre is down.

"In terms of ground stations, not having one will impact Star Link's service. The whole idea of bringing in a ground station is for Star Link to provide a better service than they are currently offering," said Mr Shoko.

Star Link is a satellite internet constellation developed by SpaceX, aimed at providing high-speed, low-latency internet access globally, particularly in underserved and remote areas.

The system consists of thousands of small satellites orbiting the Earth in low Earth orbit (LEO) at altitudes of around 340 km to 1,200 km.

Star Link works by using a network of satellites that communicate with user terminals on the ground.

Each satellite is equipped with advanced technology to send and receive data signals.

When a user connects to Star Link, their terminal—often a small dish antenna—establishes a connection with the nearest satellite. This satellite then relays the data to a ground station connected to the internet.

The advantage of using Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites is reduced latency compared to traditional geostationary satellites, which orbit much higher. Star Link aims to achieve speeds comparable to or better than terrestrial broadband, making it a viable alternative for areas lacking reliable internet infrastructure.

As the constellation expands, with more satellites being launched regularly, the coverage and performance are expected to improve, facilitating global connectivity.

Meanwhile, Mr Ndlovu has backed calls to set up a Star Link base station in Bulawayo saying the city serves as a good connection point for the region.

"This will create a spin-off in terms of start-ups, software companies, tech support, and data centres while improving regional connectivity.

"It's not a mistake that the National Railways of Zimbabwe is in Bulawayo. The mayor offered land, and this should be taken seriously," said Mr Ndlovu.

"Once there is a ground station in Zimbabwe, specifically in Bulawayo, latency will be greatly reduced. It is right in the middle of South Africa, Zambia, Botswana, Mozambique, and Namibia."

Source - newsday

Must Read

Daisy Mtukudzi in accident with Chivayo donated car

32 mins ago | 136 Views

Chamisa did not cause Harare land regularisation scandal

44 mins ago | 58 Views

Inyathi cops probe mysterious death of dumped corpse

49 mins ago | 62 Views

Matabeleland North rural benefit from stock feed programme

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Ingwebu fails to pay transporters

3 hrs ago | 178 Views

Man jailed 18yrs for killing wife over relish money

3 hrs ago | 226 Views

Hit & run accident victim battles for life

3 hrs ago | 274 Views

Cops face arrest for demanding cattle clearance fees

3 hrs ago | 402 Views

'Zimbabwe's new land laws biggest heist'

3 hrs ago | 419 Views

Zinara claims to be liquid to rehabilitate roads

3 hrs ago | 158 Views

'90% of women business start-ups fail in first 10 years'

4 hrs ago | 40 Views

Bulawayo police record significant crime decline

4 hrs ago | 53 Views

'Zimbabwe requires frank, honest leaders'

4 hrs ago | 100 Views

Zimbabwe police to fish out US$4m heist criminals from South Africa

4 hrs ago | 865 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu approach ConCourt

4 hrs ago | 115 Views

Starlink users in Zimbabwe experiencing slow speeds

18 hrs ago | 4485 Views

Zimbabwe says basic goods in limited supply after ZiG devaluation

19 hrs ago | 2331 Views

Traditional healer kidnaps minor

19 hrs ago | 750 Views

Mnangagwa arrives in Bulawayo to officially open Mine Entra expo

19 hrs ago | 736 Views

Man kills wife over money

21 hrs ago | 1257 Views

Man who raped 5-year-old girl gets 20 years behind bars

22 hrs ago | 661 Views

Doji Candle: Understanding Its Role in Trading

22 hrs ago | 206 Views

It's time African leaders were barred from foreign medical care!

09 Oct 2024 at 10:51hrs | 883 Views

Rhema church founder dies

09 Oct 2024 at 09:59hrs | 2327 Views

Beitbridge man gets six months jail term for poaching

09 Oct 2024 at 09:37hrs | 423 Views

Mthwakazi Republic Party condemns Chiminya's Monomotapa claims

09 Oct 2024 at 09:35hrs | 989 Views

Artisanal miner killed in cold blood

09 Oct 2024 at 09:24hrs | 919 Views

Fire breaks out at Mbare Musika market

09 Oct 2024 at 07:57hrs | 1471 Views

Tsholotsho villagers spend nights up to quench thirsty livestock

09 Oct 2024 at 07:54hrs | 665 Views

Pirate taxis, kombis unsafe for school pupils

09 Oct 2024 at 07:53hrs | 430 Views

Gweru airport project stalls

09 Oct 2024 at 07:53hrs | 1106 Views

Matabeleland South hard hit by livestock deaths

09 Oct 2024 at 07:51hrs | 277 Views

Zimbabwe teachers suffer setback in salary demands

09 Oct 2024 at 07:48hrs | 817 Views

Muchinguri, Sanyatwe to pay army brutality victims US$38,000

09 Oct 2024 at 07:48hrs | 555 Views

Chibaya bail hearing continues

09 Oct 2024 at 07:47hrs | 369 Views

Disgraced Dexter Nduna forced to withdraw from parking takeover

09 Oct 2024 at 07:47hrs | 832 Views

BCC invites investors to special economic zone

09 Oct 2024 at 07:45hrs | 143 Views

Harare stands scandal: More details emerge

09 Oct 2024 at 07:45hrs | 1336 Views

Municipal officers acquitted

09 Oct 2024 at 07:44hrs | 194 Views

Health ministry introduces E-health patient care

09 Oct 2024 at 07:44hrs | 95 Views

Zanu-PF-induced pain not ending anytime soon

09 Oct 2024 at 07:43hrs | 142 Views

Nama calls for submissions for next year's ceremony

09 Oct 2024 at 07:43hrs | 25 Views

Bulawayo water crisis deepens

09 Oct 2024 at 07:42hrs | 135 Views

Bosso made more profit through fan boycott?

09 Oct 2024 at 07:41hrs | 429 Views

Mnangagwa to bury Tshinga Dube

09 Oct 2024 at 07:40hrs | 327 Views

Zimsec upgrades examinations security

09 Oct 2024 at 07:37hrs | 227 Views

Zimbabwe police bust 1000-member gay group

09 Oct 2024 at 07:37hrs | 6246 Views

Dairibord has no plans to exit Zimbabwe

09 Oct 2024 at 07:36hrs | 213 Views

2 more Mbudzi bridges, roads completed

09 Oct 2024 at 07:36hrs | 369 Views