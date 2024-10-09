Inyathi cops probe mysterious death of dumped corpse

News / National

by Staff reporter

Police in Matabeleland North are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 23-year-old man, Fandile Moyo, whose body was discovered on a footpath at Bucklands Farm in the Inyathi area of Bubi district. The body was found on October 7 and was reported to be in the early stages of decomposition, with noticeable deformities on the forehead.In a statement shared on their official X account, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the discovery and stated, "The body was discovered in its early stages of decomposition and had a deformed forehead."Authorities are working to establish the cause of Moyo's death and have appealed to the public for any information that may aid their investigation. They emphasized the importance of community cooperation in resolving the case.Efforts to reach Matabeleland North Police spokesperson Inspector Glory Banda for further details were unsuccessful, as he could not be contacted via mobile.The investigation continues as police seek to uncover the circumstances leading to Moyo's tragic death.