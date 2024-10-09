Latest News Editor's Choice


Chamisa did not cause Harare land regularisation scandal

by Staff reporter
37 mins ago | Views
Independent Councillor Kudzai Kadzombe has dismissed allegations that former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa advocated for the regularisation of unoccupied land in Harare. Kadzombe, along with Chamisa, Denford Ngadziore, and Mayor Jacob Mfume, is currently implicated in the ongoing Commission of Inquiry investigating the operations of the Harare City Council.

The Justice Maphios Cheda-led Commission has heard claims that the Harare City Council's regularisation of land was executed at the behest of Chamisa, with CCC councillors allegedly rubber-stamping the orders. This process has reportedly disadvantaged aspiring homeowners on the City Council's waiting list, contributing to a rise in illegal structures throughout the city.

Evidence presented at the inquiry included a leaked audio recording in which Councillor Blessing Duma admitted that the council expedited the regularisation of stands, favouring housing schemes affiliated with the CCC. This strategy is believed to have been employed to attract voters to the opposition during last year's elections, in which the CCC achieved significant victories in both the council and parliament in Harare.

Kadzombe, a former deputy mayor, refuted the claims of Chamisa's interference, stating, "I can confirm that I do not know of such a discussion because the way we operate in Council is that each Committee has 12 to 20 councillors, and you then debate issues that you are mandated to. I have never witnessed President Chamisa coming to the townhouse or any of our caucus meetings."

Kadzombe's tenure has also been marked by controversy, particularly regarding a reported decision to award a US$300,000 payout to retired major Mathew Marara. Kadzombe explained that the council formed a negotiating committee of four councillors to address Marara's outstanding salaries. "In 2019, there were several employees suspended from the Council, and Mr. Marara was one of them, but he was the only employee who was not paid his salaries in three years," Kadzombe noted. He added that the negotiated payout was significantly lower than what has been suggested in the media.

Chamisa is also expected to appear before the Commission of Inquiry as investigations continue into the operations of the Harare City Council.

Source - NewZimbabwe

